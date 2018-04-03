Attorney Targets Settlement That Stops Detective From Suing Michael Hancock

Mayor Michael Hancock undoubtedly breathed a sigh of relief after Denver City Council decided not to investigate him for sexual harassment in regard to inappropriate texts he sent Denver detective Leslie Branch-Wise during the 2011-2012 period when she was on his security detail. But any conclusion that he's now entirely off the hook may be premature.

An attorney representing Wayne McDonald, a former Hancock friend and city employee fired in 2012 for his own alleged behavior toward Branch-Wise, is now demanding a review of all lawyers who played a role in a $75,000 payment to the detective by the City of Denver over the matter. The 2013 settlement precludes Branch-Wise from suing Hancock, even though his texts to her (including one that asked her if she'd ever taken a pole-dancing class) were not known to McDonald's legal team in 2016, when they accepted $200,000 to resolve a lawsuit filed after his firing four years earlier.

Anne Sulton was the original attorney on McDonald's complaint circa 2012. After she retired, her son, William Sulton, took over the case and has said plans are afoot to sue Denver again because of Hancock's allusion to McDonald in his apology video to Branch-Wise and the city's failure to disclose his texts to her, which would have potentially prompted a larger settlement.