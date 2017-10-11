The Ten-Month Fight to Stop Aurora From Killing This Dog

An Aurora family has spent most of 2017 trying to prevent city representatives from killing Bandit, a two-year-old dog deemed a hazard after what Animal Law Center attorney Jennifer Edwards describes as a minor bite suffered by a Federal Express deliveryman. But while a lawsuit filed by the owners and accessible below has put their pet's euthanization on hold, the matter remains in limbo, and Edwards says the effect on Bandit has been devastating.

"Bandit never gets to leave his concrete cell," she notes. "He's morbidly obese; he gets no exercise. I think the only thing that gets him through this is that his family visits every day. I can't understand why the city is being so cruel."

One reason could be that Aurora has determined that Bandit is a pit bull, a breed that's been banned in the community since 2006; a 2014 ballot measure to repeal the ban fell well short of passage. However, Edwards isn't convinced that this conclusion, based on results of a so-called Wisdom Panel analysis, is accurate. "I don't think it's a reliable test," she allows. "And when the family adopted Bandit, it was as a boxer mix. Why the breed determination wasn't challenged is beyond me."

As this comment implies, the Animal Law Center isn't the first firm employed on Bandit's behalf by his owners, Suren Tatuylan and Olga Jeleznova, who are originally from Russia. Edwards stresses that "another attorney represented them in the criminal proceeding" over the bite, "and unfortunately, they pleaded guilty to the charges and didn't really have a clear understanding of what that meant, since English is their second language. They thought by doing it, they were saving Bandit's life. But that wasn't the case."

Here's how Edward describes the biting incident: "A FedEx driver came to the home, and when the teenage daughter opened the door to receive the package, Bandit got out the door and jumped up on the driver. That was his habit, how he greeted people — and it's not a very good habit, as the family understands now. I think the FedEx driver was probably very startled and reacted by shrinking back, and Bandit reacted with a kind of quick bite, a brief snap. It was more like, 'I scared you, you scared me.'"

A Bandit portrait. Facebook

The driver visited a local hospital for treatment, Edwards acknowledges, "but it wasn't a very severe bite, and it wasn't a vicious attack. This isn't a bad dog. It was just a bad circumstance."

Since January 4, Bandit has been in an Aurora animal shelter, at a cost to Tatuylan and Jeleznova of $15 per day. In March, Tatuylan pleaded guilty to harboring a dangerous dog only to realize too late that this confession essentially signed Bandit's death warrant. So he contacted the Animal Law Center, which used a series of legal maneuvers to forestall the sentence from being finalized while offering up alternative approaches.

One idea involved moving Bandit out of Aurora — the family is building a new house in Parker — and arranging for proper training of both the dog and his family. "If Bandit can be retrained and rehabilitated and behaviorially modified, and if the family can be educated, I think that should be the goal, rather than having to euthanize their beloved family pet. He's really their short, hairy child."

Another, more elaborate option involves the Pit Sisters, a pro-pit bull organization based in Jacksonville, Florida, that actually became a partial owner of Bandit in August. The group has successfully rehabilitated highly aggressive animals previously used in dog fighting, Edwards points out, "and if the family doesn't get Bandit back, the Pit Sisters have agreed to take full ownership and train him, rehabilitate him and keep him there. They have several different programs, including a prisoner program, that would give Bandit a second chance at a wonderful life."

She adds that the family had even arranged for Pit Sisters boardmember Jim Crosby, an internationally recognized trainer and animal behaviorist, to "go to the airport and get Bandit and work with him. He's flown all over the world and rehabilitated some of the most aggressive dogs the world has ever known. And the family's willing to pay for it. We had every expense and liability aspect of this covered."

Suren Tatulyan and Bandit strike a yuletide pose. Facebook

Apparently, though, none of these ideas appealed to officials in Aurora — so Edwards filed the aforementioned lawsuit in federal court. The document is characterized as "a civil rights action for declaratory and injunctive relief, damages and attorney's fees...stemming from the Defendant's violations of Plaintiff's rights guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States."

According to Edwards, Aurora officials haven't explicitly said they're taking a hard line because of what they see as Bandit's lineage, but she's not so sure. "I don't think this would be happening if Bandit didn't look like what Aurora thinks is a pit bull," she says. "If Bandit was a golden retriever, I think he would be home right now. So I think this is a breed issue, and maybe even a mistaken breed issue."

She adds: "We don't think killing Bandit is going to solve anything. We really need to shift the paradigm toward rehabilitating the dog and educating the owners — because these kinds of things are usually human issues, but we take them out on the dog, and I don't think that's fair. Aurora has the chance to really lead the way on this, and if they do, it could set an incredible example for other jurisdictions, a way to show that there are other approaches we can take. It would be very impressive for them to do that."

In the meantime, Edwards vows to "file whatever we need to file and be as creative as we can to encourage Aurora to be reasonable. Because we can all agree that it's not in the best interest of this dog for him to remain in a concrete cell in a shelter."

Click to read Suren Tatulyan and Pit Sisters v. City of Aurora.

