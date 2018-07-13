Police Release Name, Photo of Suspect in Murder of Reese Grant-Cobb

Auviauntea Lescan Mique Evans is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the July 1 stabbing of high school football star Reese Grant-Cobb.

Evans, 19, is considered armed and dangerous. He is a black male, standing 5’7”, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Evans had a previously scheduled arraignment for August 17 in Boulder County for unrelated criminal charges. He was booked in May on four criminal counts: ID theft, forgery of a check, possession of a forged instrument, and theft of $2,000 to $5,000, according to the Boulder County Court.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

If you have any information about his whereabouts or have a tip about the homicide case, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Denver Police Department says that all of the other individuals it was searching for in connection to the killing have been located; none are in custody.

Seventeen-year-old Grant-Cobb was stabbed outside of Bourbon Grill on East Colfax on July 1. He later died from his injuries. Grant-Cobb was a star football player at East High School, playing as a starter during his junior and senior years. He was set to study bio-medical engineering at the University of Northern Colorado next year.

"Those people don't know what they took from us," Drew Gould, a close friend and football teammate of Grant-Cobb, wrote in a message to Westword.

Grant-Cobb's funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, at the City Park Pavilion. His family is also planning a “day of service” on July 20, which would have been Reese’s eighteenth birthday. More details will be announced on the Mo’ Betta Green MarketPlace Facebook page; Reese's mother, Beverly Grant, runs Mo' Betta. (Donate here to help Grant-Cobb's family with funeral costs.)