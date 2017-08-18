Will Somebody Finally Help Benjamin Levy Now That His Face Looks Like This?

Looking at Benjamin Levy's latest mug shot is as painful as posing for it appears to have been for him.

Even if Roaring Fork Valley resident Benjamin Levy, thirty, wasn't one of Colorado's most frequently arrested men, his latest bust, for a drunken scooter crash, would still stand out, since the incident injured his passenger and left his face looking like an order of steak tartare. But while his actions certainly qualify him for nomination as our latest Schmuck of the Week, we reserve that honor for a criminal-justice system that has allowed him to break law after law over a period of years without finding a way to prevent him from harming himself and others.

Granted, it's mighty difficult to help someone with addiction issues, which Levy appears to have, if they don't want to help themselves. But Levy's story suggests that the series of wrist slaps he's sustained over at least the past four years has clearly not set him on a different path.

An August 2016 Aspen Times piece lays out many of Levy's previous encounters with The Man. The paper cities an October 2013 arrest for driving under the influence, as well as firing a shot inside his Woody Creek residence that sent a bullet into a neighbor's apartment; two May 2014 cuffings for theft; two June 2014 beefs for DUI and harassment, respectively; a July 2014 protection-order transgression; and a September 2014 booking for tampering with a theft alarm on an item at a Glenwood Springs Target store.