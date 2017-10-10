Best Metro Denver Apartments for Under $1,200

Last month, as we've reported, rent prices in Denver finally started heading down after years of increases that contributed to the difficult many had making a living in Denver despite the strong economy. As a result, there are finally some good rent deals in the metro area, as exemplified by the available spaces below.
The selections are drawn from the Zumper post headlined "The 10 Best Denver Area Apartments for Under $1,200" — and they definitely reflect the recent positive changes in the market from a renter's perspective.
The item was originally published on September 19, and since then, one of its choices has inched above the $1,200 mark, which is why we've omitted it. However, the prices of the rest are either the same as they were just under three weeks ago or, in several cases, a little bit lower.
Check out the nine remaining apartments below, complete with photos, Zumper text and links to the original listings.
970 Pennsylvania Street
Capitol Hill
$1,130
"With studios starting at $1,130, this Capitol Hill residence is newly renovated and ready for you to move in and make it home. Each unit features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, air conditioning, and more. With a building fitness center, bike storage, and garage parking, this pet-friendly building would make the perfect home for a brand new Denver resident or one that’s just looking for a change."
Cottonwood Creek
Marston
$1,040
"If you’re looking for something a little quieter and removed from the hustle and bustle of the city, then Littleton Apartments at Cottonwood Creek might just be the perfect fit for you. Between the tall trees and mountain views, you’ll find the exact escape from the city that you’re looking for. Each apartment features a fireplace, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. And if that wasn’t enough, it’s located moments away from tons of shopping and dining options at the Southwest Plaza Mall, as well as the highway that takes you right into the center of the action."
Chestnut Ridge
Hampden South
$1,175
"Less than a mile away from the Denver Tech Center and the Light Rail directly to Downtown Denver, Chestnut Ridge offers open floor plans, tons of natural light, a fireplace in each unit, and in-unit laundry. The building also features a fitness center, and clubhouse with WiFi, a pool, and flat screen TVs. Got a cat? No problem. Got 2 cats? Don’t even worry about it. They’re more than welcome. Pups too (up to 2 per apartment). Grab a one-bedroom for $1,175 and make Hampden South your home."
Archer Tower
Capitol Hill
$1,191
"Archer Tower might just be the most pet friendly apartment building in Denver. All pets are welcome, and no weight limits are applied. Grab your furry friends and check out this building which features remodeled studios starting at $1,191 containing new appliances, cabinets, and flooring, plus an onsite fitness center, laundry facility, rooftop patio, and convenience store."
Sage Brook
Cherry Creek
$960
"Sage Brook is located right in the middle of the Cherry Creek, Glendale, and Lowry neighborhoods, making it extremely central and convenient for almost anyone living and working in Denver. One-bedrooms start at just $960, and two-bedrooms start at $1,125."
833 Dexter
Hilltop
$1,145
"These newly renovated apartments include air conditioning, balconies, dishwashers, and access to a pool and residents lounge. Plus, it’s right near Trader Joe’s. What more do you need?"
Boulder Crossroads
Western Hills
$1,100
"Located just a few miles outside of Downtown Denver, and super close to the highway that takes you there, Boulder Crossroads offers one-bedrooms starting at $1,175 (and two-bedrooms from $1,235). Living here means access to a business center, two swimming pools, a picnic and BBQ area, onsite laundry, and nearby hiking trails. Oh yeah, and don’t forget about your furry friends, who are absolutely welcome!"
Addison at Cherry Creek
Cherry Creek
$1,160
"Spacious one-bedroom apartments at Addison at Cherry Creek start at $1,160 and feature gourmet kitchens, plush carpeting, high ceilings, fireplaces, and central air conditioning and heating. You’ll also get a private patio or balcony plus a washer and dryer of your very own. After a long day at work, swim some laps in the pool, or get your sweat on in the fitness center or basketball court."
Belmont Buckingham
Capitol Hill
$897
"Originally opened in the 1920s as a hotel, Belmont Buckingham was recently restored as a luxury apartment community. In a studio starting just under $900, you’ll live in a place that’s the perfect mix between classic and modern styles. The community also features a fitness center, internet cafe and lounge, and a sun deck and movie theater."
