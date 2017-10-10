Best Metro Denver Apartments for Under $1,200

Last month, as we've reported, rent prices in Denver finally started heading down after years of increases that contributed to the difficult many had making a living in Denver despite the strong economy. As a result, there are finally some good rent deals in the metro area, as exemplified by the available spaces below.

The selections are drawn from the Zumper post headlined "The 10 Best Denver Area Apartments for Under $1,200" — and they definitely reflect the recent positive changes in the market from a renter's perspective.

The item was originally published on September 19, and since then, one of its choices has inched above the $1,200 mark, which is why we've omitted it. However, the prices of the rest are either the same as they were just under three weeks ago or, in several cases, a little bit lower.