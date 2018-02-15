Bill Repealing Colorado's Large-Capacity Magazine Ban Heading to Committee

Nikolas Cruz frequently shared photos on his social-media pages of animals that he had killed.

On Valentine's Day, a shooter walked into a high school in Parkland, Florida, and killed seventeen people. Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was taken into custody a few hours later.

Cruz was "so frightening to teachers that he'd been banned from even carrying a backpack into school," writes the Miami New Times, our sister paper in Florida.