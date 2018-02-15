Bill Repealing Colorado's Large-Capacity Magazine Ban Heading to Committee

On Valentine's Day, a shooter walked into a high school in Parkland, Florida, and killed seventeen people. Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was taken into custody a few hours later.
Cruz was "so frightening to teachers that he'd been banned from even carrying a backpack into school," writes the Miami New Times, our sister paper in Florida.
"So how does a guy like that get his hands on a military-style weapon capable of pumping dozens of rounds into innocent victims without even reloading?," writer Tim Elfrink continued. "Well, this is Florida, so he just walks into a gun shop and buys one."
On February 28, the Colorado Senate's State, Veterans & Military Affairs committee will consider a bill that would repeal a ban on large-capacity ammunition magazines, which allow guns to shoot more than fifteen rounds of ammunition. Sponsored by Senator Owen Hill and representatives Stephen Humphrey and Lori Saine, all Republicans, the bill would repeal a 2013 law that made selling, transferring or possessing large-capacity magazines a Class 2 misdemeanor in Colorado.
We've reached out to Hill and Humphrey for comment on whether the bill will be reconsidered in the wake of the Parkland shooting. A Saine representative declined to comment.
