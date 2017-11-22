How You Can Get a Black Friday Deal on a New House

Black Friday bargains don't typically include discounts on real estate in Colorado or anywhere else. But one company is making just such an offer from Thanksgiving afternoon through Cyber Monday in Denver, where the head of the firm predicts costs will remain high for the foreseeable future.

"If you look at the speed with which people are moving into the Denver metro area, we need to have 15,000 to 18,000 new homes constructed every year to sustain this type of growth," says Joshua Hunt, founder and CEO of TRELORA, a real estate brokerage. "But we've only seen 10,000 built in the last twelve months. If we continue to lag at that pace, we're going to see higher demand for properties, which will obviously drive more multiple offers — and that in turn will cause prices to rise faster than usual."

Hunt, who explained why some people in Denver should rent instead of buy for an August post, considers his firm's Black Friday pact to be an antidote to such sticker shock. Rather than taking a traditional 3 percent commission on house sales, TRELORA charges a flat $2,500 fee. But for those who sign up between 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, November 23, and midnight on Cyber Monday, November 27, the brokerage will knock $500 off the total price of any purchase made over the next year. Participants are asked to pay $500 up front, then an additional $1,500 at closing — and the price is good on up to two transactions.