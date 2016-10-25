Boulder Deputy Tyler Mason Accused in Plot to Smuggle Pot Edibles Into Jail

Tyler Mason. Additional images below. Boulder County Sheriff's Office

It's the sort of story that inspires locals to use the phrase "Only in Boulder:" Tyler Mason has been fired as a deputy and is facing multiple charges for allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana edibles and chewing tobacco into Boulder County Jail, where he worked.

On September 23, according to a Boulder County Sheriff's Office release, an inmate at the facility told another staffer that a fellow jailee had arranged with a deputy to obtain the edibles and chaw.

Why? The BCSO maintains that Mason and the inmate were childhood friends — plus there was money involved, and Mason is said to have been "experiencing financial hardship."

Shortly thereafter, an internal investigation with a sting component was launched and arrangements were made with a woman in Longmont to cooperate. Five days later, on September 28, the sheriff's office says the woman gave Mason $160 with which to purchase the various items — an exchange witnessed by undercover investigators.

Afterward, Mason, who was hired as a deputy in December 2014, was placed on administrative leave before he could make any purchases; the cash was retrieved from his vehicle the next day. He was fired shortly thereafter.

His situation got even worse this morning, when he was booked and released on charges that include felony counts of conspiracy to introduce contraband in the first- and second-degree, plus a misdemeanor official misconduct beef. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 1.

Boulder County Jail. Google Maps

Commander Ron Kaundart, the administrative commander for the jail division, says that, to his knowledge, Mason is the first deputy accused of trying to bring contraband into the Boulder facility — and his case is also the first involving marijuana edibles. But tobacco is another matter.

"Tobacco is legal, of course, but it's still contraband in the jail," Kaundart says. "A lot of times, it's used to barter for other stuff. And people try to smuggle in drugs, too. We've found meth, coke and regular marijuana. People will smuggle it in small amounts, and when we hear about it, we have our drug dog. And people also hoard medication that's prescribed to them by cheeking it. Once we find out someone's doing it, the doctor will generally stop prescribing it, because if they're selling it instead of taking it, they obviously don't need it."

Most smuggling conspiracies involve other inmates, Kaundart notes — "especially if someone's getting a furlough. Maybe they'll have a medical treatment, and a lot of times, they'll get hit up by other inmates who'll say, 'While you're out, can you pick up something for me?' They're kind of used as a mule to get stuff in and out."

The jail's security process, which involves, among other things, pat-downs for people being booked and inmates coming back from furloughs, isn't designed to nab a deputy involved in mulish behavior. Still, the BCSO says there's no evidence that Mason had previously smuggled anything into the facility. When asked if the deputy's arrest should serve as a warning to other employees not to assume they can get away with doing so, Kaundart replies, "Absolutely."

