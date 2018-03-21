Why Brandon Johnson Got 5 Years For Selling Fentanyl That Proved Deadly

The booking photo of Brandon Johnson released following his arrest for Mark Largay's 2015 death. Note the distinctive boombox tattoo on his neck.

In February 2016, Brandon Johnson and William Lancaster were charged with felony manslaughter for selling Mark Largay fentanyl, a powerful opioid that wound up killing him. Two years later, Johnson has been sentenced for a lesser crime, distributing a controlled substance, but still must serve five years behind bars because of an aggravating factor. Johnson was confined in a community-corrections facility in Denver when he took part in what proved to be a fatal transaction.

Fentanyl has been the object of some notorious thefts by hospital personnel in recent years. One significant case involved surgical tech Rocky Allen, whose needle-swapping led to approximately 3,000 patients at Swedish Medical Center being tested for hepatitis B and C, as well as HIV.

Prior to the Allen incident, Rose Medical Center operating-room technician Kristen Parker was given a thirty-year prison sentence for infecting some hospital patients with hepatitis C over her own fentanyl-fueled needle-swapping — and in 2016, nurse Kim Burgans was arrested for allegedly stealing fentanyl at a hospital in Frisco.