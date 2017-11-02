Twitter on Broncos' Brock-for-Trevor Swap: "LMFAO WHAT A SH*T HEAD"

Brock Osweiler fans hope he'll be able to celebrate after his first start of the season for the Broncos.

Yesterday, November 1, as expected, your Denver Broncos pulled downward-spiraling quarterback Trevor Siemian from the starting lineup in favor of Brock Osweiler, who was F-bombed on social media after leaving the team in 2016 and heavily ridiculed upon his return earlier this year following big-time failures in Houston and Cleveland.

The reaction on Twitter by fans can't be characterized as wildly enthusiastic. Plenty of folks see both players as pathetic.