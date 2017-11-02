Twitter on Broncos' Brock-for-Trevor Swap: "LMFAO WHAT A SH*T HEAD"

Yesterday, November 1, as expected, your Denver Broncos pulled downward-spiraling quarterback Trevor Siemian from the starting lineup in favor of Brock Osweiler, who was F-bombed on social media after leaving the team in 2016 and heavily ridiculed upon his return earlier this year following big-time failures in Houston and Cleveland.
The reaction on Twitter by fans can't be characterized as wildly enthusiastic. Plenty of folks see both players as pathetic.
So much so that there were more calls for team exec John Elway to sign the controversial Colin Kaepernick — or bring back Tim Tebow.
In the meantime, Osweiler has earned the honor of, in all likelihood, getting his ass kicked this upcoming weekend by the Philadelphia Eagles, currently one of the best squads in the NFL. Lucky him.
Continue to count down our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets about the Trevor-for-Brock swap — many of them just a leeeetle bit profane.
Number 20:
If you're one of those dumb ass fans that actually think Trevor is better than Brock.. Do yourself a favor and slap yourself. pic.twitter.com/uTa1qHNSY3— #BrockToTheFuture (@BroncoFanatic97) November 1, 2017
Number 19:
Season over- Brock sucks!— Tig Gie (@gui_tig) November 1, 2017
Broncos bench Trevor Siemian, name Brock Osweiler starting quarterback https://t.co/5pRk5PRpQ7 via @thebroncoswire
Number 18:
Trevor sucks. Brock sucks. Paxton sucks.— Bob in Boulder (@BobInBoulder) November 1, 2017
Number 17:
Trevor Siemian = awful— AvsTweets (@COAvalancheTwit) November 1, 2017
Paxton Lynch = garbage
Brock Osweiler= terrible
This is Elway’s mess. The Broncos may not win another game.
Number 16:
How’s that fair to Trevor when the o-line is so terrible. All the fans that hated Brock for leaving are jumping right back on the bandwagon— Gary (@Broncos185818) November 1, 2017
Number 15:
Finally. Please let Brock do better than Trevor. ESPECIALLY SINCE I DON'T WANT TO BE AROUND SHIT TALKING ALL DAY ON SUNDAY— kelly alyssa (@kelly_fornia) November 1, 2017
Number 14:
Trevor Siemian got benched for BROCK OSWEILER LMFAO WHAT A SHIT HEAD— John F. Hennessy (@DreamChasin_23) November 1, 2017
Number 13:
Trevor was BAD no doubt. Most of us are depressed because that means the Broncos suck. We already know Brock and The Pirate suck.— Chris (@kimdaddy35) November 1, 2017
Number 12:
From bad to worse On the suck chart. Trevor Simeon, Brock Osweiler and then first round pick Paxton Lynch. Oh what a great QB core we have.— Joe (@joepark53) November 1, 2017
Number 11:
Trevor,he is the best we have.Brock would F’up a 1 float parade down a 1 way street,and Paxton couldn’t win game of rock,paper,scissors— Philip Santillan (@Philomeelo) November 2, 2017
Number 10:
Brock will be Brock again, and then, what? Cry for Tebow? This is called "growing pains". Trevor will be back and better.— robinwp (@plume4) November 2, 2017
Number 9:
Yeah... I guess at this point it seems more likely that Brock will be the next Peyton rather than Trevor the next Tom. pic.twitter.com/tiLVYKM3ra— Levi W. Patterson (@leviwyattp) November 2, 2017
Number 8:
I think the Broncos still hate Brock so much that they put him behind the leaky line so they can save Trevor's body and let Brock take hits!— AaronX (@AaronX) November 1, 2017
Number 7:
Is Brock a good QB? No. But there was absolutely 0 chance u could have justified continuing to play Trevor, he’s the worst QB in the league— Andrew (@FxllouT) November 1, 2017
Number 6:
Tebow IS a better qb than Brock, trevor, Paxton, and Sanchez. https://t.co/qPcpCJIDi2— trev (@Trevorbrett1522) November 1, 2017
Number 5:
Might not want Trevor but I sure I as fuckkkkkk don’t want Brock get Kelly goin— Brian king (@bkingjames) November 1, 2017
Number 4:
Trevor had fallen short last 5 games fuck it, good move coach.Brock could bust it but we still gotta stick to the run game! #BeatTheEagles https://t.co/PG0Ge1dBhh— Steven Charles Lopez (@Steveohhhh_) November 1, 2017
Number 3:
Colin Kaepernick is better than Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, and Paxton Lynch.— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 1, 2017
Number 2:
Last year Trevor didn’t lose games for us, this year he is. Brock is just as horrible so might as well.— Matt Lange (@_mattlange_) November 1, 2017
Number 1:
Brock Osweiler will take over as the STARTING QB for #BroncosCountry.— Based In Fact (@ByBasedInFact) November 1, 2017
He replaces QB Trevor Siemian, who has struggled this season. #NFL pic.twitter.com/QNUt3y6nBb
