 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Brock Osweiler fans hope he'll be able to celebrate after his first start of the season for the Broncos.
Brock Osweiler fans hope he'll be able to celebrate after his first start of the season for the Broncos.
File photo

Twitter on Broncos' Brock-for-Trevor Swap: "LMFAO WHAT A SH*T HEAD"

Michael Roberts | November 2, 2017 | 6:55am
AA

Yesterday, November 1, as expected, your Denver Broncos pulled downward-spiraling quarterback Trevor Siemian from the starting lineup in favor of Brock Osweiler, who was F-bombed on social media after leaving the team in 2016 and heavily ridiculed upon his return earlier this year following big-time failures in Houston and Cleveland.

The reaction on Twitter by fans can't be characterized as wildly enthusiastic. Plenty of folks see both players as pathetic.

Related Stories

So much so that there were more calls for team exec John Elway to sign the controversial Colin Kaepernick — or bring back Tim Tebow.

In the meantime, Osweiler has earned the honor of, in all likelihood, getting his ass kicked this upcoming weekend by the Philadelphia Eagles, currently one of the best squads in the NFL. Lucky him.

Continue to count down our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets about the Trevor-for-Brock swap — many of them just a leeeetle bit profane.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

Number 1:

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >