Top Ten Tweets Ripping "Traitor A$$hole" Brock Osweiler's Return to Broncos

Because of an injury to second-string bust-in-the-making quarterback Paxton Lynch, your Denver Broncos have signed Brock Osweiler to the team. Yes, the very same Brock Osweiler who left the squad last year in favor of the Houston Texans, mostly because he was upset that the team didn't dump future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning in favor of him during the march to victory in Super Bowl 50. And fans haven't forgotten, blasting him on Twitter much as they did when he signed a $72 million deal to split — and when the Broncos bested him and the Texans last October.
Denver loyalists were definitely upset when Osweiler walked away in March 2016, as witnessed by these sample tweets from the time:
Brock you fucking asshole
I can't fucking believe Brock is leaving. That motherfucker.
Brock Osweiler is an asshole! Why would he leave Denver!
Hey Brock Osweiler, If Ur Salty Cause U Got Benched When Peyton Got Healthy, Then Hand Over Ur Fkn Championship Ring U Dumb Shit.
fuck you Brock. have fun with the Texans. #whatajoke
An image of Brock Osweiler tweeted in March 2016, back when Texans fans were actually happy about his signing.
@dtexanz file photo
A joke is precisely what Osweiler became. His stint with the Texans was underwhelming from the start, and when Denver defeated Houston 27-9 last October 24, tweeters expressed their delight in often profane terms:
How do you waste $72 million? @bosweiler17 Brock Osweiler the fucking traitor fuck you dude
Brock Osweiler is the worst thing 72 million dollars has ever bought #facts
The Texans are dumb asf... Brock osweiler is no where near worth a 72 million dollar contract... gaaaaaaaaaaaarbage
I can think of 72 million reasons why Brock Osweiler sucks
Brock Osweiler got a 72 million dollar contract with a 12 million dollar signing bonus. And he fucking blows.
By season's end, the Texans were finished with Osweiler, dealing him to the woeful Cleveland Browns. Yet somehow, he wasn't able to beat out rookie DeShone Kizer for the starting gig, making him expendable — and after the injury to Lynch, the Broncos plucked him off the scrap heap for the veterans' minimum of $775,000.
Not that Brock is in any danger of going hungry. After all, $37 million of his contract with the Texans was guaranteed, and the Browns will be paying him more than $15 million this season. But these dollars won't protect him from anger over him having a job while civil-rights martyr Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed and safety T.J. Ward was cut loose in part to create a roster spot for Osweiler.
Here are ten Twitter examples of the continuing ire directed at BO.
Brock Osweiler looking confused during his stint with the Texans.
YouTube file photo
Number 10:
Brock sucks........dick. “Brock Osweiler's circuitous journey back to the Broncos”https://t.co/Z0YTl5kIqp— Chris Pay (@pay_chris) September 4, 2017
Number 9:
Steve Young couldn't make it as the starter for the Bucs.— Doomhammer (@Doomhammer80) September 4, 2017
Just saying others have done it.
That said, Osweiler sucks.
Number 8:
Lol so the #Broncos are signing Osweiler to be a backup? Idiot should've just stayed and he'd be the starter...maybe haha.— Hashim Horne (@_SoundTheHorne) September 2, 2017
Number 7:
@Broncos are you kidding me NO fans want osweiler. Must be an April's fool's joke.— Lisa Calkins (@lcalkins) September 2, 2017
Number 6:
Fuck Brock Osweiler. I wish Kaep was the Broncos starting QB— Kyrie Swerving (@AGuyNamedMacks) September 4, 2017
Number 5:
What the Fuck is osweiler doing coming back to the broncos? He's a traitor. Asshole— Joeeey (@joeyofthepearl) September 3, 2017
Number 4:
Broncos would rather sign ass osweiler then Kap fuck the NFL— Lou (@PrestoSupreme) September 3, 2017
Number 3:
LOL... Osweiler signs with Broncos. Kaepernick still unsigned. If that doesn't convince you it's 100% about protests, then fuck off.— Chris Holmes (@guitarcoder) September 3, 2017
Number 2:
OSWEILER WITH THE BRONCOS HAHAHAHAHA HOLY FUCK— CezrDaPleazr (@CezrDaPleazr) September 3, 2017
Number 1:
FUCK OFF STOP THIS WHY FUCK YOU JON ELWAY YOU DROPPED WARD FOR THIS SHIT FUCKKKKKK Broncos to sign Brock Osweilerhttps://t.co/3CJ0XEGlkg— themoosetaco (@themoosetaco) September 3, 2017
