Top Ten Tweets Ripping "Traitor A$$hole" Brock Osweiler's Return to Broncos

A Brock Osweiler image shared on the NFL Memes Facebook page after the Broncos defeated his Houston Texans last October.

Because of an injury to second-string bust-in-the-making quarterback Paxton Lynch, your Denver Broncos have signed Brock Osweiler to the team. Yes, the very same Brock Osweiler who left the squad last year in favor of the Houston Texans, mostly because he was upset that the team didn't dump future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning in favor of him during the march to victory in Super Bowl 50. And fans haven't forgotten, blasting him on Twitter much as they did when he signed a $72 million deal to split — and when the Broncos bested him and the Texans last October.

Denver loyalists were definitely upset when Osweiler walked away in March 2016, as witnessed by these sample tweets from the time:

