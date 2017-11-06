 


Brock Osweiler is the answer to the question "How can the Broncos' season get worse?"
Top Tweets About Who Sucks Harder as Broncos QB: Brock, Trevor or Paxton

Michael Roberts | November 6, 2017 | 6:58am
You'll have a hard time understanding the local sports pundits who predicted that your Denver Broncos would defeat the fast-rising Philadelphia Eagles during their face-off on Sunday, November 5, because they'll be choking on crow feathers all day long. The final score was 51-23, but the actual game wasn't that close. Moreover, the Twitter debate about who should start at quarterback for Denver as this already lost season moves forward focused less on whether Brock Osweiler, the man under center yesterday, is better than Trevor Siemian, the hurler he replaced, and more on which of them sucks harder.

The distinctions between the pair are small. Both look incompetent on a regular basis. Both are prone to idiotic interceptions. Both show little aptitude for finishing drives. And neither will be the field general for the Broncos at this time next season.

That's because team exec John Elway will commit hara kiri before letting that happen — even though he's the person behind the drafting of each. And Elway also selected bust-in-the-making Paxton Lynch, who was part of the same draft class as Eagles QB Carson Wentz but appears to be ever so much lousier.

Below, count down our picks for the most memorable tweets in this online debate.

Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

