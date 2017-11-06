Top Tweets About Who Sucks Harder as Broncos QB: Brock, Trevor or Paxton

You'll have a hard time understanding the local sports pundits who predicted that your Denver Broncos would defeat the fast-rising Philadelphia Eagles during their face-off on Sunday, November 5, because they'll be choking on crow feathers all day long. The final score was 51-23, but the actual game wasn't that close. Moreover, the Twitter debate about who should start at quarterback for Denver as this already lost season moves forward focused less on whether Brock Osweiler, the man under center yesterday, is better than Trevor Siemian, the hurler he replaced, and more on which of them sucks harder.
The distinctions between the pair are small. Both look incompetent on a regular basis. Both are prone to idiotic interceptions. Both show little aptitude for finishing drives. And neither will be the field general for the Broncos at this time next season.
That's because team exec John Elway will commit hara kiri before letting that happen — even though he's the person behind the drafting of each. And Elway also selected bust-in-the-making Paxton Lynch, who was part of the same draft class as Eagles QB Carson Wentz but appears to be ever so much lousier.
Below, count down our picks for the most memorable tweets in this online debate.
Number 20:
Brock sucks.— Tyree (@Tyree901) November 5, 2017
Trevor sucks.
Paxton Lynch? pic.twitter.com/oSW4rPfOfd
Number 19:
Tbh I'm ready for paxton lynch time. Or chad Kelly. I dont give a fuck. Trevor and Brock suck. Denver sucks. Might as well saay fuck it.— gobroncos tbh (@BroncoOsweiler) November 6, 2017
Number 18:
Brock is worse than Trevor. They're both bad though. Let's see what Chad Kelly can do?— Lonzo Fan Account (@Devon_Schwarze) November 5, 2017
Number 17:
Paxton Lynch sucks to. We’ve seen him play. Elway has no eye for talent. Lynch, Brock, Trevor, Booker, Lattimer,— (@Gallegos___) November 6, 2017
Number 16:
If Brock Osweiler sucks, Trevor Siemian sucks even worse. He's the 32nd ranked QB by PFF lmao!— #BrockToTheFuture (@BroncoFanatic97) November 6, 2017
Number 15:
Believe it or not,— Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) November 5, 2017
Brock’s worse than Trevor
Number 14:
Is Paxton Lynch still on the team? Is he even worse than Trevor and Brock?— no one (@oshuaj) November 5, 2017
Number 13:
You clearly didn't see his terrible INT or his throw into triple coverage. Brock is clearly worse than Trevor.— Ryan Kosior (@RyanJKosior) November 5, 2017
Number 12:
Sure, but Brock certainly hasn't helped. His decision making and command of the offense is clearly worse than Trevor's from what I've seen— Ryan Kosior (@RyanJKosior) November 5, 2017
Number 11:
Brock is worse than Trevor.— Jeff White (@jeffwhitex) November 5, 2017
Number 10:
Brock is clearly worse than Trevor. Time to take him out.— Ryan Kosior (@RyanJKosior) November 5, 2017
Number 9:
brock osweiler is significantly worse than trevor siemian— Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) November 5, 2017
Number 8:
Brock isnt good but Trevor is still worse— Colorado_Sports (@TheRealFan02) November 5, 2017
Number 7:
Brock will never be the answer there was a reason he was not wanted in Houston and Cleveland! He sucks! Give the job to Trevor!— Doug Stone (@doug_smh1) November 5, 2017
Number 6:
He was, but Brock sucks too. The only difference is Trevor has a legion of delusional fans— Greg Smart (@GsmartG) November 5, 2017
Number 5:
Trevor has always been better... Brock sucks.— Cree Vigoureux (@ssvcre) November 5, 2017
Number 4:
I knew Brock Osweiler wont make a difference. The Broncos O-Line sucks big time. Also, Brock is in no way better than Trevor Siemian.— Godson (@godsongd) November 5, 2017
Number 3:
Whether you think Trevor sucks. Brock sucks. Whoever sucks. Good or not, no one has any chance to do anything behind this line #Broncos— Eric (@_ercm) November 5, 2017
Number 2:
I like that Brock can throw for more than 10 yards. Trevor maxed out at like12 yards. But thats about the only cool part of this shit show.— Domi-NICK-trix (@nikkfarnsworth) November 5, 2017
Number 1:
Wait, you actually think Trevor Siemian is a better QB than Brock Osweiler? The fuck outta here... pic.twitter.com/8ZwpPPcUdY— #BrockToTheFuture (@BroncoFanatic97) November 6, 2017
