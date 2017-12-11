"F*cking Up Our Top 10 Draft Pick:" Broncos Fans on Twitter Pissed at Win

After your Denver Broncos defeated the New York Jets 23-0 yesterday, December 10, messages from Twitter-using fans relieved that the team had finally broken its eight-game losing skid were countered by tweets ripping the squad for winning a meaningless contest and hurting the prospects for the best-possible draft picks next year.
The point made by the latter group: In an embarrassing disaster of a season, the Broncos managed to make things worse by notching a victory long after doing so no longer matters.
During the contest, the Broncos displayed the skill set that optimistic loyalists had been hoping to see since day one: a stifling defense and an offense (led once again by future journeyman quarterback Trevor Siemian) that was unspectacular but efficient enough to get the job done. And the New Yorkers certainly helped out. While the Jets-Jets-Jets were actually in the playoff hunt, at least tangentially, coming into yesterday's face-off, they looked completely disinterested — whereas the Broncos seemed energized to discover that they didn't suck as hard as recent efforts suggested.
Problem is, the Broncos have no reasonable shot at the post-season, and every W makes much-needed 2018 draft picks that much worse. For that reason, plenty of Broncos lovers would prefer the outfit to tank, as seen in the tweets below, putting them in conflict with those who believe winning is its own reward.
See twenty bizarre examples of bizarro-world Broncos fandom below.
Number 20:
Broncos winning gives them the 6th pick on the draft after being in line for the 4th pic.twitter.com/eJpVsDmpIF— President Seandon (@seanosophy) December 11, 2017
Number 19:
Wow there go the draft picks there goes the future now they decide to win. Next time you guys disrespect the flag rember this losing season. It all started that day. Bet they win the season out sadly and pathetic there goes the future.— cg719 (@Cg71907) December 11, 2017
Number 18:
Now the @Broncos win?! Guys, draft picks, please!— Jake B. (@JakeB_123) December 11, 2017
Number 17:
Never been more disappointed in a Broncos win - we need the draft picks, come on!— Hunter Hansen (@InsertKABOOM) December 11, 2017
Number 16:
Elway to VJ: "You can see right here in this addendum to your contract that you agreed to lose all remaining game so we could fire you without regret and draft Josh Rosen." #Broncos #NFL #Elway #BroncosCountry #YouHadOneJob pic.twitter.com/jvp2MnI5m3— Josh Earl (@_JoshEarl) December 11, 2017
Number 15:
Literally no positives in winning, just lose out and get the highest Draft pick possible— ǝsɐɥɔ (@chasemcrae_) December 11, 2017
Number 14:
Nope, we just need to lose the rest and get good draft picks, fire the offense, the coach, Elway and start fresh.— ThePaganTerror (@Skallywagsol666) December 10, 2017
Number 13:
Keep the momentum going to drop a few draft spots.— Christian Newlove (@NewloveSports) December 11, 2017
Number 12:
Finally, Trevor just chucking the ball up. What he should have done Day 1. Now that we need to lose out for draft picks. @broncos— CSU Ram Nation (@CsuRamsNation) December 10, 2017
Number 11:
FUCKING UP OUR TOP 10 DRAFT PICK— James (@Lemonwinner) December 11, 2017
Number 10:
@Broncos Thanks for sabotaging our position in the draft you morons!!!— Doug Hillman (@llfuzzball) December 11, 2017
Number 9:
Hold the horn.. stop the press.. don’t y’all still have a 4-9 record let’s just put it this way. Y’all need to loss our season to get higher draft picks sieman is the QB joesph. Is not a Super Bowl coach .....period move on— OrangeVibe (@ORANGECRUSH805) December 11, 2017
Number 8:
I’m actually mad my Broncos won cause I’m trying to tank for a top 3 draft pick— Wizards aight again (@Chris2Chill) December 11, 2017
Number 7:
Yup but now you just lost a better pick in the draft really the jets— OrangeVibe (@ORANGECRUSH805) December 11, 2017
Number 6:
God damn it @Broncos you were supposed to lose! Who cares about winning at this point, focus on the draft and getting back too pick to fix this garbage fire next season.— Kevin Thoma (@KevinThoma24) December 11, 2017
Number 5:
Love my @Broncos but lets be honest, you were playing the jets. You're supposed to win against them. Now keep losing for that top draft pick and lets get a quality QB that's worth something.— C.B.W. (@blkdrag0n) December 11, 2017
Number 4:
How bout we keep losing and get the 2nd pick in the draft??? pic.twitter.com/LOhvbMWoiB— Kohl Miller (@Miller_Kohl) December 11, 2017
Number 3:
Now loose out so we can get a higher draft pick.— SportsSZN (@cubs_colep) December 11, 2017
Number 2:
I'm tearing up at the prospect of a Broncos win....because like the Bears, we r ruining our opportunity for high draft choices next year pic.twitter.com/9g3tkAFYXy— Scott Whitley (@SSWBeerman) December 11, 2017
Number 1:
And the Broncos lose the draft race— Marcelo Duran (@guyincognito) December 11, 2017
