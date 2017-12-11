 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
A rare sight in recent weeks: Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas in the end zone after catching a touchdown pass.
A rare sight in recent weeks: Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas in the end zone after catching a touchdown pass.
NFL via YouTube

"F*cking Up Our Top 10 Draft Pick:" Broncos Fans on Twitter Pissed at Win

Michael Roberts | December 11, 2017 | 6:47am
AA

After your Denver Broncos defeated the New York Jets 23-0 yesterday, December 10, messages from Twitter-using fans relieved that the team had finally broken its eight-game losing skid were countered by tweets ripping the squad for winning a meaningless contest and hurting the prospects for the best-possible draft picks next year.

The point made by the latter group: In an embarrassing disaster of a season, the Broncos managed to make things worse by notching a victory long after doing so no longer matters.

During the contest, the Broncos displayed the skill set that optimistic loyalists had been hoping to see since day one: a stifling defense and an offense (led once again by future journeyman quarterback Trevor Siemian) that was unspectacular but efficient enough to get the job done. And the New Yorkers certainly helped out. While the Jets-Jets-Jets were actually in the playoff hunt, at least tangentially, coming into yesterday's face-off, they looked completely disinterested — whereas the Broncos seemed energized to discover that they didn't suck as hard as recent efforts suggested.

Problem is, the Broncos have no reasonable shot at the post-season, and every W makes much-needed 2018 draft picks that much worse. For that reason, plenty of Broncos lovers would prefer the outfit to tank, as seen in the tweets below, putting them in conflict with those who believe winning is its own reward.

See twenty bizarre examples of bizarro-world Broncos fandom below.

Number 20: 

Number 19: 

Number 18: 

Number 17: 

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

Number 1:

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >