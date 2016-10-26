Broncos Fans Troll GoFundMe Page to Buy Back Brock Osweiler's $72M Contract

A confused Brock Osweiler during the Houston Texans' 27-9 loss to the Denver Broncos on October 24. Additional images and more below. YouTube

After the Broncos schooled former Denver quarterback Brock Osweiler by way of a 27-9 beatdown of his new team, the Houston Texans, on the October 24 edition of Monday Night Football, Twitter exploded with derision over the signal-caller's flamboyant mediocrity, epitomized by what may be the first perfect-spiral fumble in NFL history.

But one Texans fan took his disgust a step beyond a mean tweet. He started a GoFundMe page to buy back Osweiler's contract, which is valued at $72 million.

At this writing, the drive has raised a mere $155 toward that $72 million goal, with a number of the donors appearing to have given as a gag. One note attached to a $5 pledge reads, "This is for my friend George. He has not been heard from since the 2nd quarter of the Monday night game. It is currently 2:30 on Tuesday. We fear the worst and I know he would want me to do this."

More notable (and hilarious), though, are the posts by Broncos fans trolling the page — and clearly taking delight in Osweiler's epic lousiness.

The GoFundMe page features this image....

...and an introduction that reads: "I am a die hard Texans fan and we need to get rid of Brock Osweiler or we're not going anywhere. He is a waste of 72 million and for a dollar a day we can get him out and make Deandre Hopkins happy. Help spread the word!"

News of the page has definitely been circulating among the Broncos faithful. Here's a sampling of their responses:

"Lol, glad he's no longer with the Broncos. Enjoy."

"As a die hard Broncos Fan I am sorry for your suffering but he's no longer our problem. Good luck with the next few years with him."

"As a Broncos and Colts fan I am loving this."

Osweiler committing the perfect-spiral fumble. YouTube

"HAHAHAHA! We knew he was not ready to play with the big boys! That is why Denver did not put up a fight...."

"The tears of laughter!! gofundme lmao you can't make this up. Oh I have a joke for y'all. How do you blow 72 million? Hire Brock Osweiler."

"This is the best thing ever......"

"Please NO! We don't want him back in Denver."

"Go Broncos!"

Also included is the following suggestion: "Instead of buying out his contract, how about we use that money to bring in Peyton as a QB coach?"

Sorry, pal, but Peyton Manning isn't doing anything for $155.

