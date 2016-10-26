Broncos Fans Troll GoFundMe Page to Buy Back Brock Osweiler's $72M Contract
|
A confused Brock Osweiler during the Houston Texans' 27-9 loss to the Denver Broncos on October 24. Additional images and more below.
After the Broncos schooled former Denver quarterback Brock Osweiler by way of a 27-9 beatdown of his new team, the Houston Texans, on the October 24 edition of Monday Night Football, Twitter exploded with derision over the signal-caller's flamboyant mediocrity, epitomized by what may be the first perfect-spiral fumble in NFL history.
But one Texans fan took his disgust a step beyond a mean tweet. He started a GoFundMe page to buy back Osweiler's contract, which is valued at $72 million.
At this writing, the drive has raised a mere $155 toward that $72 million goal, with a number of the donors appearing to have given as a gag. One note attached to a $5 pledge reads, "This is for my friend George. He has not been heard from since the 2nd quarter of the Monday night game. It is currently 2:30 on Tuesday. We fear the worst and I know he would want me to do this."
More notable (and hilarious), though, are the posts by Broncos fans trolling the page — and clearly taking delight in Osweiler's epic lousiness.
The GoFundMe page features this image....
...and an introduction that reads: "I am a die hard Texans fan and we need to get rid of Brock Osweiler or we're not going anywhere. He is a waste of 72 million and for a dollar a day we can get him out and make Deandre Hopkins happy. Help spread the word!"
News of the page has definitely been circulating among the Broncos faithful. Here's a sampling of their responses:
"Lol, glad he's no longer with the Broncos. Enjoy."
"As a die hard Broncos Fan I am sorry for your suffering but he's no longer our problem. Good luck with the next few years with him."
"As a Broncos and Colts fan I am loving this."
"HAHAHAHA! We knew he was not ready to play with the big boys! That is why Denver did not put up a fight...."
"The tears of laughter!! gofundme lmao you can't make this up. Oh I have a joke for y'all. How do you blow 72 million? Hire Brock Osweiler."
Upcoming Events
-
Denver Broncos v Patriots HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Raiders HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Jan. 1, 2:25pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Jan. 1, 2:25pm
"This is the best thing ever......"
"Please NO! We don't want him back in Denver."
"Go Broncos!"
Also included is the following suggestion: "Instead of buying out his contract, how about we use that money to bring in Peyton as a QB coach?"
Sorry, pal, but Peyton Manning isn't doing anything for $155.
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss Westword's biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Oct. 30, 2:05pm
-
Denver Broncos v Chargers HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Oct. 30, 2:05pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Chiefs HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 2:25pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!