John Elway is a "Big Fan" of Neil Gorsuch, He Says in Official Letter to U.S. Senate
Getty Images/Westword Photo Illustration
As if there was any doubt about conservative John Elway's position on Neil Gorsuch becoming the next Supreme Court Justice, he made things clear by sending a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee with the official Broncos letterhead.
"Neil is a big Denver Bronco's fan, and I can tell you that I'm a big fan of his," Elway writes.
Dated on the first day of Gorsuch's confirmation hearings in Washington, D.C., the letter is just the latest political statement by the Hall of Famer and Broncos general manager. In November, Elway generated some controversy by appearing in TV ads announcing his positions on three ballot measures in Colorado — a move that had some Broncos fans wishing, "just stick to football!"
But according to a Twitter post by Peter Marcus of the Colorado Springs Gazette, Elway is upping the ante and using the Broncos name to weigh in on national politics.
Below, you can read Elway's letter in its entirety:
