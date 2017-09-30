 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Reader: John Elway Did Not Disappoint This Liberal Fan
zoff/Shutterstock.com

Reader: John Elway Did Not Disappoint This Liberal Fan

Westword Staff | September 30, 2017 | 6:51am
AA

John Elway wasn't going to let the kneel/stand controversy engulfing the NFL go by without his two cents. The Broncos general manager said in an interview published on the team's website that the protests are a "good show of unity" but that he wants to "take the politics out of football." Of course, Elway himself has been active in politics for years, even using the Broncos as a springboard for his conservative ideals. We pointed out that hypocrisy in a post titled "The Brazen Hypocrisy of John Elway Wanting to 'Take the Politics Out of Football.'” In response, our readers were either team John or team Hypocrisy.

Marc writes

I can't with this man. He's a piece of trash and always has been. I love that he's using Broncos stationery to write pro-conservative considerations and send them off to Congress. His ego knows no bounds. He played a large role in my boycott of the Broncos years ago and from there the NFL.

Dear John: if you can use Broncos plated paper to ask Congress to consider Gorsuch for the Supreme Court, I'm afraid that Colin Kaepernick and his pals can continue to kneel without any irony whatsoever. Get over yourself.

Isaiah argues:

He's brought the city three Super Bowls; he's pretty much untouchable #teflonJohn

Troy says:

Please try to realize that's not what Elway was trying to say. He was saying "whatever makes whomever happy, now let's move on from this business and get back to playing football."

Fitz points out:

Look, big-time Elway fan! The drive, the drive two, and the helicopter. I am a big -time liberal. Do not like his politics at all. But John Elway did not disappoint this liberal fan. He said yes to his players, the First Amendment and to the flag. In John we trust!

Keep reading for more stories about Elway throughout the years.

Reader: John Elway Did Not Disappoint This Liberal Fan
Westword illustration

John Elway's Political Ads Raise Hackles, Questions in Colorado

Reader: John Elway Did Not Disappoint This Liberal Fan
Eric Cox Photography/Shutterstock.com

John Elway Is a "Big Fan" of Neil Gorsuch, He Says in Official Letter to U.S. Senate

Reader: John Elway Did Not Disappoint This Liberal Fan
Chad Claeyssen/Shutterstock.com

Reader: I Don't Care About John Elway's Political Positions. Stick to Football!

Reader: John Elway Did Not Disappoint This Liberal Fan
Courtesy of Mark Bliesener

Neal Cassady: "He's more important than John Elway or John Denver"

Reader: John Elway Did Not Disappoint This Liberal Fan
noBorders - Brayden Howie/Shutterstock.com

John Elway caught The Book of Mormon...on Broadway

Reader: John Elway Did Not Disappoint This Liberal Fan
Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com

Videos: John Elway's Top Ten Commercials

Reader: John Elway Did Not Disappoint This Liberal Fan
danielfela/Shutterstock.com

John Elway for Governor — a Hail Mary for the Republicans

Reader: John Elway Did Not Disappoint This Liberal Fan
Nina B/Shutterstock.com

John Elway, Swinger

Reader: John Elway Did Not Disappoint This Liberal Fan
Jeff Smith - Perspectives/Shutterstock.com

Rocky Announces (Sort of) That John Elway Is Coming Out of Retirement

Reader: John Elway Did Not Disappoint This Liberal Fan
David Lee/Shutterstock.com

John Elway to Play Again!

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >