Thunder Isn't Stupidest Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal, but Close

The just-announced grand marshal for the 2018 National Western Stock Show parade, scheduled for January 4, 2018, is a horse. Yes, a horse: Thunder, the mascot of the Denver Broncos. Surprisingly, though, it's neither the stupidest choice to fill the role nor the first animal to do so.

The National Western Stock Show's roster of grand marshals since the parade through downtown Denver started in 1984 appears to be incomplete: After Denver Mayor Federico Peña in year one and Colorado Governor Richard Lamm in 1985, no one's listed until rodeo star Larry Mahon in 2002.

Another blank spot follows in 2003 — but since then, the honorees have mostly been pretty distinguished. They include Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Rulan Gardner (2005), U.S. Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell (2006), baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan (2008), cowboy poet Baxter Black (2009), Colorado Rockies star Todd Helton (2010), Secretariat owner Penny Tweedy Chenery (2011), Peña again (2012), Mayor Michael Hancock (2013), Denver Post owner Dean Singleton (2014), basketball legend Chauncey Billups (2015) and beloved Broncos kicker Rich Karlis (2016).