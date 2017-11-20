Top Tweets From People Ashamed to Be Broncos Fans After Bengals Disaster

The Denver Broncos' 20-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday, November 19, represents the latest low point in a season full of them. On Twitter, fans who've previously called for the signing of controversial QB Colin Kaepernick or (God help us) Tim Tebow and the firing of first-year head coach Vance Joseph reacted emotionally, expressing humiliation over the squad's sorry performance, as seen in our top tweets roundup below.
The die for the latest disaster was cast early. The Broncos defense, which had seemingly given up the will to live during recent shellackings at the hands of the rising Philadelphia Eagles and the much-hated New England Patriots, stopped quarterback Andy Dalton and the Cincy offense on a first possession that ended with a blocked punt by Shaquil Barrett and a Denver recovery. Six plays later, reviled prodigal son Brock Osweiler took a third-and-three snap from the Bengals four-yard line with a field goal try looming as the likeliest worst-case scenario. But, no: Osweiler threw the stupidest interception in the history of stupid interceptions, and lucky recipient Dre Kirkpatrick ran it back for what would have been an easy touchdown had he not fumbled the ball to himself at the last second. Minutes later came a Bengals touchdown of the sort capable of causing an intracranial embolism.
The game wasn't officially over at that point, but it might as well have been. And now Broncos loyalists are faced with a week in which the main debate will be over whether the outfit is "soft," as was suggested by none other than executive John Elway.
In the meantime, plenty of longtime Broncos boosters are filled with shame and embarrassment. Feel their pain below.
Number 20:
I think the #Broncos need a turnover friendship bracelet, and a turnover cone of shame pic.twitter.com/ThWldhF2OZ— Joe (@jomito7) November 20, 2017
Number 19:
|| Ashamed to be a Broncos fan.— DeadPool AJ. (@KnownAsStyles) November 20, 2017
Number 18:
@johnelway Pat Bowlen trusted you. U should be ashamed of yourself for leading the @Broncos org. to this dark place in his absence, due to illness from which he is unlikely to recover. Mr. Bowlen will pass on with his precious #Broncos in complete disarray, and u led it there.— NyDbDsDm (@NyDbDsDm) November 20, 2017
Number 17:
I’m ashamed....hang our head extremely low ....— Christina Tackett (@clmtackett) November 20, 2017
Number 16:
Broncos are seriously trash and I'm ashamed they are my team. I can't wait for a better next year. Hopefully we can figure out our shit.— Lollytrolly (@byerstristin) November 20, 2017
Number 15:
Came to Ruby Tuesday’s to get a salad. They have the Bengals-Broncos game on. 4th and 4. Brock Osweiler being Brock. TURBLE pass. John Elway should be ashamed for signing this bum. But @Kaepernick7 not good enough? Denver fans, blame @NFL collusion for y’all being 3-7. #heehee— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 20, 2017
Number 14:
As earlier this season, when #Bengals' player made the pick, I screamed, while laughing, "RUN IT BACK ALL THE WAY!" The #Broncos are so bad, I'm almost ashamed I reside in this town!— Jon Franchino (@JonFranchino) November 19, 2017
Number 13:
I’m truly embarrassed that we can’t even beat “THE BENGALS” at HOME!! WHAT IS HAPPENING IN DENVER? Makes it hard to be a BRONCOS FAN in OREGON. Wake up management and ownership the organization is falling apart #BroncosCountry— Michael Wagy (@MichaelWagy) November 20, 2017
Number 12:
@Broncos @AtlantaFalcons @TBBuccaneers @RAIDERS y'all should be embarrassed that you lost to the worst football team I've ever seen— Jake Recoon (@JRecoon) November 20, 2017
Number 11:
This drives me insane - get your ass in the locker room and act like you care that you got embarrassed AGAIN— Kristen (@kris10engels) November 20, 2017
Number 10:
I am officially embarrassed. *covers head with brown bag* #CINvsDEN #broncos— Linz (@lbonnell12) November 20, 2017
Number 9:
@Broncos offense fucking TRASH !!!! #Embarrassed— Bonesriverside (@bonesriverside) November 20, 2017
Number 8:
Life long Broncos fan and haven’t been this embarrassed by this team. VJ has no clue what he’s doing. His hiring has set us back, to where our defense isn’t good anymore. He should be fired!— Vince Garcia (@IamVinnyG) November 20, 2017
Number 7:
Shame is my feeling this season— Carlos Raul (@craulro) November 20, 2017
Number 6:
Shame. @Broncos— Memo Fontes (@MemoFontes10) November 20, 2017
Number 5:
I look the @Broncos schedule and think "this week we will lose against XXX"... It is a shame!!!— Edvin Pereira (@soyelpere) November 20, 2017
Number 4:
@Broncos How can you start Brock Osweiler with a straight face? What a shame. Team is a joke— Matt Klein (@MKleinEsq) November 19, 2017
Number 3:
Thats it¡ season over fk shame VJ!! Please be a man, admit it U just Cant do the Job, and just GO Home!— Michel Escobar (@Mitch110877) November 20, 2017
Number 2:
The Chiefs and Broncos should be ashamed of themselves— Mark Stevens (@MarkTheShark927) November 19, 2017
Number 1:
This is the way I feel now as a #broncofan #shame @Broncos pic.twitter.com/mp3SrQ4SJA— Mr. Chuch Avila (@Chuch_Avila) November 20, 2017
