Reader: Instead of Raising Taxes, We Should Lower Cost of Mental Health Services

Representative Leslie Herod recently announced a new campaign that will try to get an initiative on the November ballot to fund mental-health and substance-abuse services in Denver. The tax increase would raise $45 million annually to fund existing services and innovative approaches to tackling the issues.

According to Herod, polling shows Denverites would overwhelmingly support such a measure. As mental-health services and substance-abuse programs lag in Colorado, Caring 4 Denver hopes its ballot initiative will offer solutions. Here's what readers think.

