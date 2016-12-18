menu

CBD, Edibles and NBA Players on Pot: Read Our Latest Marijuana Coverage

Hancock Orders Police to Stop Taking Blankets, Tents From Homeless


Sunday, December 18, 2016 at 7:30 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Brandon Marshall
Recent news indicates pot smokers have plenty to celebrate — and a few things to worry about. From the DEA's recent reclassification of CBD to a tasty cannabis-infused granola bar recipe, here are ten stories we've recently written about marijuana.

Kate McKee Simmons

1. CBD and Other Marijuana Extracts Illegal Under New DEA Code

Brett Levin

2. Denver Law Firm Considering Lawsuit Over DEA's New CBD Classification

Chauncey Billups turned heads with some comments he made about marijuana on ESPN's NBA Countdown.
ESPN

3. Chauncey Billups: Some Teammates Played Better After Smoking Pot

Shannon Holman

4. Colorado Gives Another $2.35 Million to Marijuana Research Studies

Kate McKee Simmons

5. Emma Levy Serves Up Her Recipe for Tart Cherry Dark Chocolate Granola Bars

Andrew Freedman, Colorado's Director of Marijuana Coordination, speaks at the 2016 Marijuana Management Symposium.
Kate McKee Simmons

6. Colorado's Andrew Freedman on Social Use and States Gearing Up for Recreational Pot

Chuck Grimmett

7. Denver Health Doctors Warn About Cannabis Disease in Missoulian Article

Bhang, Blue Kudu, Love's Oven, Sweet Grass, Wana Brands, Medibles

8. The Ten Best Winter-Themed Edibles in Colorado

National Cannabis Industry Association co-founder and executive director Aaron Smith.
YouTube

9. Pot Biz Leader: "Cautious Optimism and Fear" About Marijuana Under Trump

Brandon Marshall

10. Denver's Initiative 300 Allows Social Use, But Implementation Still Months Away

