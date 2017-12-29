CDOT (and, Generally, Everyone): Don't Drink and Drive This New Year's Eve

The countdown to 2018 shouldn't be the only numbers running through your head on Sunday night. If you're driving, you'll also want to keep track of how many drinks you've downed on New Year's Eve.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is coordinating another “Heat Is On” campaign against drunk and impaired driving. It starts in the evening on Friday, December 29, and goes through Tuesday, January 2.

Last year, CDOT reported that its 2016 New Year's Eve campaign resulted in 272 arrests for drunk driving, which were coordinated between 102 participating law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

According to CDOT's online database, this New Year's Eve there will be 118 law enforcement agencies dedicating increased manpower and patrols to catch drunk or impaired drivers.

Here are details for various police departments in the Denver area:

Last New Year's Eve, Aurora and Denver's police department reported 47 arrests between them as part of CDOT's campaign.

To help party-goers and revelers ring in the new year responsibly, CDOT recommends using its app called R-U-Buzzed for smartphones, which estimates user's blood alcohol content (BAC) and can order rides from services like Lyft or Uber if users can't drive.

Aside from finding a designated driver, other good options for getting home include:

• RTD buses and light rail, which will be free from 7 p.m. on December 31 until 7 a.m. on January 1

• Free rides from Aurora cops, as part of the police department's "Operation: Choose Your Ride"

• Taxi cab rides up to $35 reimbursed by the Sawaya Law Firm

In Colorado, a DWAI (Driving While Ability Impaired) results when someone has a BAC between 0.05 percent 0.08 percent. A DUI (Driving Under the Influence) results from a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher.

According to CDOT, DWAI and DUI consequences include arrest and jail time, loss of your license and fines. On average, a DUI costs more than $10,000.

Make sure this doesn't happen to you on New Year's Eve!

