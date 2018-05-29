Golden Triangle Stabbing Area No Stranger to Murder, Gay Hate Crimes

The Memorial Day weekend stabbing of a gay couple on 11th Avenue near Lincoln Street in the Golden Triangle, which led to the arrest of 24-year-old Dylan Payne, appears to be a bias-motivated crime, since the assailant allegedly called the victims "faggots" during the attack.

Unfortunately, the area, which is also home to Westword's 969 Broadway headquarters, is no stranger to such attacks, a number of which have been fatal, or gay hate crimes, either.

Just shy of 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 27, according to Payne's probable cause statement, two men — Christopher Huizar and Gabriel Roman have stepped forward on social media and elsewhere to identify themselves — were walking down the street after leaving the Church nightclub when a man began to yell homophobic slurs at them, including "faggots." He then stabbed both using a folding pocket knife.