Cleveland Idiots Give Broncos Bradley Chubb, Best 1st-Round Pick Since Von

It's tempting to call the Denver Broncos' pickup of North Carolina State defensive lineman Bradley Chubb with the number-five pick in the 2018 NFL Draft as an example of dumb luck, and in a way, it was. But it's more appropriate to say Chubb wound up in orange and blue thanks to the actions of idiots. And those idiots are the people who run the Cleveland Browns.

Three years back, we listed 32 reasons why Cleveland Browns fans hate the Broncos — with 1987's "The Drive," in which John Elway led his squad on a 98-yard march that slowly, methodically tore the hearts from the chest of everyone living in the Mistake on the Lake, appearing prominently. But in the years since then, the Browns have done way more damage to themselves than Elway and company ever did, making one personnel gaffe after another en route to a level of mediocrity that's awesome to behold.

The Browns' putridness resulted this year in the franchise's having the number-one and number-four picks in the draft — and for the first selection, the brain trust made the most Cleveland of all choices, going with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, an egomaniacal dipshit who most closely resembles Johnny Manziel, who washed out for the Browns a couple of years ago.