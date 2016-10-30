menu

Clowns, Mental Hospitals and More of Our Creepiest News Stories in October

Your Guide to Local Issues at Stake in November (Part Two)


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Clowns, Mental Hospitals and More of Our Creepiest News Stories in October

Sunday, October 30, 2016 at 7:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Avoid clowns like this, but creepier.
Avoid clowns like this, but creepier.
Aaron Thackeray
A A

What are you scared of? Whether it's clowns, mental hospitals, haunted hotels or dying a horrifying death, we wrote plenty of stories this month that are sure to creep you out. Continue reading for our creepiest October news coverage.

Clowns, Mental Hospitals and More of Our Creepiest News Stories in October
Brian Stauffer

1. JonBenet Ramsey Investigation: Distorted DNA Part of Ongoing Cover-Up?
"A new report by two of Colorado's premiere investigative reporters indicates that former Boulder District Attorney Mary Lacy misrepresented DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey investigation in order to..." Continue reading.

Avoid clowns like this, but creepier.
Avoid clowns like this, but creepier.
Aaron Thackeray

2. Avoiding Creepy Clowns? There's an App for That
"Excited for Halloween, but nervous about running into ominous clowns? Not to worry: Jefferson County high-school student Rocco Marchitto has developed an app, CreepTrek.com, that allows you to..." Continue reading.

Don't be Elway taking a selfie with a ballot.
Don't be Elway taking a selfie with a ballot.
Getty Images/Westword Photo Illustration

3. The Ten Worst Denver-Specific Halloween Costumes
"Here’s a top ten list of Denver costumes in the face of which you should just shut the door." Continue reading.

A contemporary photo montage of the Smith murder "love triangle." From top left: John Smith, Stella Moore Smith and William Moore.
A contemporary photo montage of the Smith murder "love triangle." From top left: John Smith, Stella Moore Smith and William Moore.
Denver Republican

4. Thirteen Horrifying Colorado Murders
"Colorado has seen its share of horrible crimes." Continue reading.

A statue of F.O. Stanley was installed in front of the hotel in September 2016.
A statue of F.O. Stanley was installed in front of the hotel in September 2016.
Anthony Camera

5. Haunted by Its Past, Will the Stanley Hotel Have a Happy Ending?
"The zombie invasion was sudden and swift. There were at least a hundred of them, with gaping flesh wounds and ..." Continue reading.

The Pueblo Regional Center, where strip searches of patients took place.
The Pueblo Regional Center, where strip searches of patients took place.
9News

6. Why Lawsuit Is Coming Over State Mental Facility That Became a House of Horrors
"According to attorney Mari Newman, one of her clients in a soon-to-be-filed lawsuit over shocking abuse that took place at the Pueblo Regional Center, a State of Colorado facility that..." Continue reading.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >