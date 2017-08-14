Coloradans Rally Against Violence by White Supremacists, Domestic Terrorists

Coloradans quickly responded to the violence in Charlottesville on August 12. Resistance 5280, along with partner groups in Denver and Colorado, planned a rally to oppose "racism, hatred and in solidarity with everyone resisting oppression everywhere."

An estimated thousand protesters gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in City Park on the afternoon of August 13, where they listened to speakers who had to compete with noise from the nearby Colorado classic. Then they marched along East Colfax Avenue to the State Capitol, weathering a deluge of rain along the way. But despite the challenges, the organizers succeeded in their goal of hosting "a peaceful gathering to show unity, strength and power." (See our Resistance 5280 anti-violence slideshow.)