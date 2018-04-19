Colorado Attorney General's Office Bans Employee Marijuana Use

Under the Colorado Constitution, marijuana is legal for both medical and recreational purposes. But its use is now prohibited for employees of the office of Colorado's attorney general, according to a policy revision issued the day before 4/20, and workers who violate that policy either on or off the job may be fired as a result.

The revision, titled "Colorado Attorney General's Office Policy," is accessible below. It was originated by Shelley Oxenreider, human resources director for the Colorado Department of Law, reviewed by Chief Deputy Attorney General Melanie Snyder and approved by Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, a gubernatorial candidate until this past weekend, when she failed to make the ballot at the Colorado Republican Party state assembly. The revision's effective date is April 16. A source tells Westword it was distributed to staffers today, April 19.

The first mention of marijuana appears under a section headed "Prohibited Conduct." The passage in question reads: "The term 'prescription drugs' does not include a recommendation or 'prescription' for use of medical marijuana, as the use of marijuana by covered workers is prohibited. All covered workers are prohibited from testing positive for metabolites of substances that are listed in the schedules of the Federal Controlled Substances Act and the State of Colorado Controlled Substances Act, with the exception of prescription drugs."

Although Colorado allows adults in the state to use and possess limited quantities of marijuana for medicinal and/or recreational purposes, the substance remains illegal at the federal level. And the next paragraph of the policy makes it clear that the Colorado Attorney General's Office is giving precedence to federal rather than state policy.

The section begins: "Although the Colorado Constitution decriminalizes certain activities related to the possession and use of marijuana, Colo. Const. art. XVIII, §§ 14, 16, such activities remain illegal under federal law and are thus considered unlawful and in violation of this policy. See Coats v. Dish Network, LLC, 350 P.3d 849 (Colo. 2015) (holding marijuana use is unlawful under federal law and employee may be terminated for medical marijuana use consistent with the Colorado Constitution)."

Colorado MMJ patient Brandon Coats (with attorney Mike Evans) outside DISH Network, which fired him after a positive drug test. File photo

The case referenced involves Brandon Coats, a paralyzed medical marijuana patient working for DISH Network. Coats, who never used cannabis at work and consistently received exemplary job-performance reports, sued in 2012 after being fired for a positive marijuana test. Three years later, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled against him. The key part of its opinion reads: "The statute protects only 'lawful' activities. However, the statute does not define the term 'lawful.' Coats contends that the term should be read as limited to activities lawful under state statute. We disagree. We find nothing to indicate that the General Assembly intended to extend section 24-34-402.5’s protection for lawful activities to activities that are unlawful under federal law."

According to the AG's policy revision, "covered workers are prohibited from manufacturing, distributing, dispensing, possessing, transporting, using, selling, transferring, or being under the influence of marijuana at all times. The prohibition of using marijuana applies to all covered employees at all times, meaning both work time and off-duty personal time."

Potential punishment is covered in a segment dubbed "Consequences of Violations of This Policy." An excerpt: "Failure to timely report any alcohol or drug related charge or arrest, confirmed positive tests for alcohol impairment or drug use, refusal to submit to a drug or alcohol test, or any other violation of this policy or the procedures set forth herein, may result in corrective and/or disciplinary action up to and including termination. Such action will be handled in accordance with Department of Law policy, and for classified employees, applicable State Personnel Board Rules."

In 2014, when Mitch Morrissey was Denver's district attorney, his office adopted a similar policy prohibiting employees from consuming marijuana. "Notwithstanding Colorado Constitutional Amendments 20 and 64, marijuana remains illegal under federal laws," it noted. "The use, possession, cultivation or sale of marijuana by employees, on or off duty, is strictly prohibited."

We've reached out to the Colorado Attorney General's Office for comment and will update this post when the office responds. In the meantime, click to read the April 2018 revision of the Colorado Attorney General's Office Policy.

