It's Back to Court Over Proposed Housing Complex for Homeless in Lakewood

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless is seeking a restraining order and preliminary injunction from the U.S. District Court of Colorado to prevent a federal agency from selling 59 acres of government land in Lakewood that had been awarded to the nonprofit to build permanent supportive housing for the homeless.

This latest court filing is related to a decision in March by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that a financing plan submitted by CCH was inadequate, effectively tabling a proposed development near the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood that would house as many as 1,000 formerly homeless individuals in apartment complexes.

The nonprofit asserts that its financing plan was reasonable and not given proper consideration. In its motion, CCH argues that “HHS appears to have played a game of ‘gotcha,’ basing its denial on a series of conclusions that were minor, immaterial, arbitrary, and capricious in an apparent attempt to thwart the Congressional intent of making surplus property available to assist the homeless.”