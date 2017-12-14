Inside Colorado's Most Ambitious New Glamping Project

In recent years, glamping, a term for so-called "glamour camping," has become a thing in places such as Colorado, with the website GlampingHub.com currently linking to more than 1,000 Airbnb-type listings for luxurious cabins and the like in the state. This week, however, a proposal for a full-scale glamping facility, complete with modified tents outfitted like motel rooms, is expected to win approval in the Silverton area, with a debut possible as soon as next year.

As an example of high-end glamping, San Juan County Planning Director Mark Reavis cites The Resort at Paws Up in Montana, whose spectacular accommodations are seen in the photos that illustrate this post. In Reavis's view, Paws Up represents genuine glamping, whereas "some of the other places don't live up to the name. I mistakenly went to one, and it let me know what it would be like to be at a refugee camp."

When completed, the Silverton version is likely to occupy a middle ground between ultimate poshness and an episode of Naked and Afraid. Dennis Stenslien, who's developing the property along with owner Steve Lee, is calling it " an "on-your-own experience."