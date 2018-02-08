Claim: Colorado Tried to Hide Guard Who Made Muslim Inmate Shave Beard

The defendant in a lawsuit filed by a Muslim inmate in Colorado who was made to shave off his beard in violation of his constitutional right to wear one is referred to as John Doe for an unusual reason. According to the lawyer in the case, the Colorado Department of Corrections has refused to identify the employee who gave the order.

"We've gotten no cooperation from the State of Colorado in terms of telling us who the guard is who did this," says David Lane, the legal representative for plaintiff Tajuddin Ashaheed. "They engaged in a cover-up to prevent us from finding the right guy to sue."

The lawsuit, accessible below in its entirety, makes it clear that Ashaheed's identification as a Muslim is no passing fancy. It's been on record with CDOC since 1993, and he reaffirmed his status on July 5, 2016, when he was taken to the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center, the department's intake facility, to begin serving a ninety-day sentence for a parole violation.