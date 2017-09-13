Colorado to Trump: We're Joining the Lawsuit Against DACA Repeal

The lawsuit says that DACA students are now more vulnerable to removal by agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement than they were before the program was started.

Today, September 13, the State of Colorado announced that it will join a lawsuit originally filed by New York challenging President Donald Trump's plan to pull the plug on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, shorthanded as DACA. In a statement about his reasons for taking this action, Governor John Hickenlooper said, "President Trump’s decision to end the DACA program is outrageous and risks the futures of more than 17,000 Coloradans."

One member of this group is Marco Dorado, who was brought to the United States at age three. Thanks to DACA, which was instituted by President Barack Obama via executive action, he was able to attend the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was elected a student body president. As Dorado told us for a post published on September 6, the day after Senator Michael Bennet told his story on the floor of the U.S. Senate, "The impact of this is not just on those of us who have DACA, but also on our neighborhoods, our cities and our country. This is a big segment of our population, and it's a segment that's as American as it can be. I was raised in the United States, I graduated from high school and college in the United States, and I'm a working professional in the United States" — as the program coordinator for the Latino Leadership Institute at the University of Denver.

The lawsuit, which is accessible below in its entirety, doesn't shy away from castigating Trump, who has insisted that he loves the Dreamers and claims that he was forced to deep-six the program because of a threat from attorneys general in Texas and nine other states to file a DACA complaint of their own.