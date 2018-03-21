Judge Rules El Paso County Sheriff Is Illegally Holding Prisoners for ICE

As immigration enforcement has stepped up under President Trump, one of ICE’s more controversial tactics has come under increased legal scrutiny around the country. In such arrangements, known as “detainer requests,” ICE asks local jails to hold on to specific inmates even if they are scheduled to be released so that immigration agents have time to come to the jailhouse and apprehend them, presumably to enter them into deportation proceedings. Judges across the country have been deciding whether detainers are illegal.

On February 27, the ACLU of Colorado filed a class action lawsuit against El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, claiming that he was illegally using ICE detainer requests as justification for refusing to release prisoners who had already posted bond, completed their sentence or otherwise resolved their criminal case. The suit alleged that in El Paso County, which includes Colorado Springs, Sheriff Elder had held dozens of inmates for ICE in a county jail for days, weeks and even months.

On Monday, March 19, Judge Eric Bentley upheld the ACLU of Colorado’s position by granting an injunction against Elder.