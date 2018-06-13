New Program Hopes to Give Tenants a Fair Chance in Eviction Cases

Gary Miles spoke at a press conference about how he was able to stay in his home and evade eviction thanks to Colorado Legal Services.

Today, June 13, Denver City Council announced a pilot program designed to prevent homelessness by providing low-income renters facing eviction free legal assistance. Colorado Legal Services will administer the program, which is funded through a combination of grants and contributions from the budgets of all thirteen city council members' offices.

With rent prices spiking, Denver is in the midst of an “eviction crisis,” according to Jack Regenbogen, an attorney with the Colorado Center on Law and Policy. Just last year, more than 8,000 eviction cases were filed in Denver, most of which resulted in an eviction. A key component of the crisis is a staggering discrepancy in legal representation that leaves tenants vulnerable to eviction even when they might have valid legal claims.

Regenbogen and Aubrey Hasvold of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless conducted a study of Denver eviction cases between 2014 and 2016 that revealed that landlords hired lawyers in 89 percent of eviction cases, whereas tenants only had them in 1 percent of cases. According to Regenbogen, the majority of evictions were ordered because of the tenant’s inability to pay rent (as opposed to lease violations), and in some cases for only a few dollars of unpaid rent. The study also found that evictions disproportionately affect people of color, often living in rapidly gentrifying areas. These individuals and families are more likely to face unemployment, disruption in their education and food insecurity. The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless study showed that in cases where tenants had representation, they almost always prevailed in getting the eviction overturned.