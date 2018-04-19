4/20 Special: Colorado McDonald's Pot Lounges Story Going Viral Again

The photo with the spoof news story about Colorado McDonald's restaurants turning their play areas into pot smoking lounges.

Here's more evidence that nothing on the Internet ever dies: A spoof story about McDonald's restaurants in Colorado transforming their play areas into marijuana smoking lounges, which first fooled gullible web surfers in October 2015, has gone viral again, just in time for 4/20.

This is the second time this month that a years-old satirical pot article has been resurrected. As documented in our recent roundup of fake marijuana news stories chosen by Peter Marcus of TheNewsStation.com, Louisiana state representative Dodie Horton recently spoke about a 2014 post from The Daily Currant claiming that 37 people had died from "marijuana overdoses" in Colorado after legalization went into effect.

Actually, they didn't, as Horton subsequently admitted. She blamed the misinformation on "a so-called 'trusted' source." Here's a screen capture from that item: