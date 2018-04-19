With Three Weeks Left, Here Are the Bills to Watch at the Capitol

Keep your hands to yourself while under the Golden Dome (and just about everywhere else).

Colorado typically scores at or near the top of the most productive state legislatures in the country for bill-passage success rate, according to Fiscal Note, a government relations and software company that tracks legislatures across the United States. Last year, 62 percent of all bills introduced at the Colorado Legislature made it to Governor John Hickenlooper's desk and were signed, or went through without his signature. (In contrast, Congress passes no more than a few dozen bills a year.) With Colorado's current legislative session scheduled to adjourn on Wednesday, May 9, lawmakers are going to have to work overtime to come close to matching last year's productivity.

And legislators do clock in long hours to get the people's work done; it's not all sexual-harassment scandals and expulsion votes under the dome. Capitol. More than 650 bills have been introduced under the Gold Dome this session, not including dozens of resolutions, according to House and Senate status sheets. Of those bills, only 150 have been signed by the governor, a 23 percent success rate — so far.

In January, Westword compiled a list of bills to watch this legislative session, which included a supervised injection facility bill that would have piloted the first such site in the country right here in Denver. But that bill died soon after it was introduced in a Senate committee in February. Other proposals dealing with important issues are still alive; here are some of the most notable: