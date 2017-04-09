menu

Reader: We Can Celebrate If the Rockies Keep Winning

Reader: Airbnb Should Not Be Used for Long-Term Stays


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: We Can Celebrate If the Rockies Keep Winning

Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 6:30 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Opening Day in downtown Denver.
Opening Day in downtown Denver.
Jacqueline Collins
A A

Opening Day weekend festivities continue, but while the Colorado Rockies again take Coors Field, some fans worry about what's going on outside the ballpark. Does Denver really need to party on Opening Day? Not according to Stephany: 

I could care less about all the partying. I'm just there for the baseball. The drunk, high people just ruin it for the rest of us. I think Opening Day should be a holiday, though, because baseball is America's pastime.

Adds Sher:  

Just another reason to party. The Rockies need to start winning, and then we should celebrate! Most people tell me they just go drink all day...the parking jumps to $80 and $100 downtown...it's disruptive and the people that live down there are furious! They need people to pick up all the garbage! It's gross!!

Concludes Tim: 

Not until they win something... people in Colorado really don't need just another day to get drunk.

Where were you on Opening Day? In the ballpark, or partying in LoDo? Do you think the Rockies are reason to celebrate?

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >