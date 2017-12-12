Only Three Metro-Area Cities Among Colorado's Safest

Big cities aren't well represented in a new survey of the safest places in Colorado. Of the twenty communities considered the state's safest, only three are in the Denver-Boulder metro area. Moreover, all of the latter are suburbs or outlying localities, and two fall toward the bottom of the roster.

The results of the SafeWise Report for 2017 are even more striking given one aspect of its methodology: Colorado cities with fewer than 3,000 residents weren't considered for inclusion. Also omitted were communities that didn't submit data to the FBI, whose 2015 crime-report statistics served as the primary ranking metric, along with population statistics.