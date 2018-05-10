Colorado Schools With the Most Marijuana Violations

Colorado Department of Education data about marijuana violations in state schools reveals the facilities with the most pot-related incidents during the 2016-2017 academic year, with five registering fifty or more. The numbers also illustrate the wide variation in how schools handle such matters, with many seldom or never referring the students in question to law enforcement. The most common punishment: out-of-school suspensions.

As noted by Fox31, overall marijuana suspensions went up more than 18 percent, from more than 2,900 in Colorado during the 2015-2016 school year to 3,400-plus in the subsequent session.

The ten schools with the most violations are mostly clustered in the northern part of the state (Greeley and Fort Collins are both represented) and the northern Denver metro area (high schools in Westminster, Thornton and Northglenn make the list). There's also one school in southwest Colorado and two in Colorado Springs — and the school with the most violations is in Aurora. No Denver Public School made the top ten.