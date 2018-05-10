Colorado Schools With the Most Marijuana Violations

Colorado Department of Education data about marijuana violations in state schools reveals the facilities with the most pot-related incidents during the 2016-2017 academic year, with five registering fifty or more. The numbers also illustrate the wide variation in how schools handle such matters, with many seldom or never referring the students in question to law enforcement. The most common punishment: out-of-school suspensions.
As noted by Fox31, overall marijuana suspensions went up more than 18 percent, from more than 2,900 in Colorado during the 2015-2016 school year to 3,400-plus in the subsequent session.
The ten schools with the most violations are mostly clustered in the northern part of the state (Greeley and Fort Collins are both represented) and the northern Denver metro area (high schools in Westminster, Thornton and Northglenn make the list). There's also one school in southwest Colorado and two in Colorado Springs — and the school with the most violations is in Aurora. No Denver Public School made the top ten.
Expulsions for marijuana violations are rare at most of the top ten schools. The institution most likely to expel — Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins — took this action in only seven of 39 instances. And while Westminster High School referred nearly half of its 56 marijuana violations to law enforcement, Thornton High School didn't do so for any of the fifty it reported.
Number 10: Palmer High School
District: Colorado Springs 11
Number of marijuana violations: 36
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 0
Out-of-school suspensions: 30
Expulsions: 6
Referrals to law enforcement: 0
Other actions taken: 0
Number 9: Coronado High School
District: Colorado Springs 11
Number of marijuana violations: 38
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 0
Out-of-school suspensions: 34
Expulsions: 4
Referrals to law enforcement: 0
Other actions taken: 0
Number 8 (tie): Jefferson Junior/Senior High Schools
District: Greeley 6
Number of marijuana violations: 39
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 0
Out-of-school suspensions: 39
Expulsions: 0
Referrals to law enforcement: 0
Other actions taken: 0
Number 8 (tie): Rocky Mountain High School
District: Poudre R-1
Number of marijuana violations: 39
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 0
Out-of-school suspensions: 32
Expulsions: 7
Referrals to law enforcement: 9
Other actions taken: 0
Number 8 (tie): Durango High School
District: Durango 9-R
Number of marijuana violations: 39
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 4
Out-of-school suspensions: 32
Expulsions: 1
Referrals to law enforcement: 5
Other actions taken: 2
Number 5: Thornton High School
District: Adams 12 Five Star Schools
Number of marijuana violations: 50
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 0
Out-of-school suspensions: 45
Expulsions: 5
Referrals to law enforcement: 0
Other actions taken: 0
Number 4: Westminster High School
District: Westminster Public Schools
Number of marijuana violations: 56
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 2
Out-of-school suspensions: 53
Expulsions: 1
Referrals to law enforcement: 25
Other actions taken: 0
Number 3: Northglenn High School
District: Adams 12 Five Star Schools
Number of marijuana violations: 58
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 0
Out-of-school suspensions: 53
Expulsions: 5
Referrals to law enforcement: 1
Other actions taken: 0
Number 2: Greeley West High School
District: Greeley 6
Number of marijuana violations: 59
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 2
Out-of-school suspensions: 56
Expulsions: 1
Referrals to law enforcement: 0
Other actions taken: 0
Number 1: Rangeview High School
District: Adams-Arapahoe 28J
Number of marijuana violations: 63
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 0
Out-of-school suspensions: 49
Expulsions: 0
Referrals to law enforcement: 4
Other actions taken: 12
