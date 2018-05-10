 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Colorado Schools With the Most Marijuana Violations
Thinkstock file photo

Colorado Schools With the Most Marijuana Violations

Michael Roberts | May 10, 2018 | 6:10am
AA

Colorado Department of Education data about marijuana violations in state schools reveals the facilities with the most pot-related incidents during the 2016-2017 academic year, with five registering fifty or more. The numbers also illustrate the wide variation in how schools handle such matters, with many seldom or never referring the students in question to law enforcement. The most common punishment: out-of-school suspensions.

As noted by Fox31, overall marijuana suspensions went up more than 18 percent, from more than 2,900 in Colorado during the 2015-2016 school year to 3,400-plus in the subsequent session.

Related Stories

The ten schools with the most violations are mostly clustered in the northern part of the state (Greeley and Fort Collins are both represented) and the northern Denver metro area (high schools in Westminster, Thornton and Northglenn make the list). There's also one school in southwest Colorado and two in Colorado Springs — and the school with the most violations is in Aurora. No Denver Public School made the top ten.

Expulsions for marijuana violations are rare at most of the top ten schools. The institution most likely to expel — Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins — took this action in only seven of 39 instances. And while Westminster High School referred nearly half of its 56 marijuana violations to law enforcement, Thornton High School didn't do so for any of the fifty it reported.

Continue to count down the schools and see information about the number of classroom removals, in-school and out-of-school suspensions, expulsions, referrals to law enforcement and other actions at each.

Palmer High School in Colorado Springs.
Palmer High School in Colorado Springs.
Google Maps

Number 10: Palmer High School

District: Colorado Springs 11
Number of marijuana violations: 36
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 0
Out-of-school suspensions: 30
Expulsions: 6
Referrals to law enforcement: 0
Other actions taken: 0

Number 9: Coronado High School

District: Colorado Springs 11
Number of marijuana violations: 38
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 0
Out-of-school suspensions: 34
Expulsions: 4
Referrals to law enforcement: 0
Other actions taken: 0

Number 8 (tie): Jefferson Junior/Senior High Schools

District: Greeley 6
Number of marijuana violations: 39
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 0
Out-of-school suspensions: 39
Expulsions: 0
Referrals to law enforcement: 0
Other actions taken: 0

Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins.
Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins.
Google Maps

Number 8 (tie): Rocky Mountain High School

District: Poudre R-1
Number of marijuana violations: 39
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 0
Out-of-school suspensions: 32
Expulsions: 7
Referrals to law enforcement: 9
Other actions taken: 0

Number 8 (tie): Durango High School

District: Durango 9-R
Number of marijuana violations: 39
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 4
Out-of-school suspensions: 32
Expulsions: 1
Referrals to law enforcement: 5
Other actions taken: 2

Thornton High School.
Thornton High School.
Google Maps

Number 5: Thornton High School

District: Adams 12 Five Star Schools
Number of marijuana violations: 50
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 0
Out-of-school suspensions: 45
Expulsions: 5
Referrals to law enforcement: 0
Other actions taken: 0

Number 4: Westminster High School

District: Westminster Public Schools
Number of marijuana violations: 56
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 2
Out-of-school suspensions: 53
Expulsions: 1
Referrals to law enforcement: 25
Other actions taken: 0

Northglenn High School.
Northglenn High School.
Google Maps

Number 3: Northglenn High School

District: Adams 12 Five Star Schools
Number of marijuana violations: 58
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 0
Out-of-school suspensions: 53
Expulsions: 5
Referrals to law enforcement: 1
Other actions taken: 0

Number 2: Greeley West High School

District: Greeley 6
Number of marijuana violations: 59
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 2
Out-of-school suspensions: 56
Expulsions: 1
Referrals to law enforcement: 0
Other actions taken: 0

Number 1: Rangeview High School

District: Adams-Arapahoe 28J
Number of marijuana violations: 63
Classroom removals/suspensions: 0
In-school suspensions: 0
Out-of-school suspensions: 49
Expulsions: 0
Referrals to law enforcement: 4
Other actions taken: 12

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >