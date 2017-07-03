Most Popular Colorado Special License Plates and Ones That Nearly Vanished
|
The Colorado specialty license plate honoring the Girl Scouts is in danger of extinction.
Colorado Department of Revenue
More than 325,000 people have so-called special Colorado license plates honoring various groups in the state, with the numbers of the ten most popular ranging from a few thousand to nearly 100,000. Because of rules set up by the Colorado Department of Revenue, fourteen less popular special plates seemed likely to be eliminated either this year or next year because not enough people had requested them. But all of them will survive thanks to a last-minute reprieve.
The reason the state balked is likely due to a fear that the move would anger some of the powerful organizations represented by plates on the chopping block, including three major sports franchises in Denver and the Girl Scouts.
As recently noted by 9News, the State of Colorado set a standard of 3,000 registrations per year to determine whether specific plates would continue to be issued. If a plate fell short in one year, officials typically sent the group behind them a letter informing them that they had one year to boost the total above the minimum standard. Should registrations fall short for a second year, the plate would be retired.
But that changed last Friday, June 30, one day before the July 1 deadline, when state officials determined that the word "may" in front of the word "retire" in statutory language gave them the option of bidding the plates farewell or not. And they chose "not."
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers
TicketsMon., Aug. 28, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants
TicketsMon., Sep. 4, 1:10pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
TicketsFri., Sep. 15, 6:40pm
Below, see the ten most popular Colorado special license plates, whose registrations through late February (the most complete data available) range from just over 6,000 to 96,000-plus. Then, on page two of this post, see the special Colorado plates that were teetering on the brink. Note that college license plates survive if they attract just 500 registrations — but one school was nowhere close to that number.
Ten most popular Colorado specialty license plates 2017:
|
Colorado Department of Revenue
Number 1: Columbine
Number of registered plates: 96,144
|
Colorado Department of Revenue
Number 2: Pioneer
Number of registered plates: 36,372
Number 3: Breast Cancer (Modified)
Number of registered plates: 23,405
|
Colorado Department of Revenue
Number 4: Firefighter
Number of registered plates: 19,538
|
Colorado Department of Revenue
Number 5: Broncos Charities
Number of registered plates: 17,985
Number 6: Ski Country USA
Number of registered plates: 17,477
Number 7: Adopt a Shelter Pet
Number of registered plates: 15,664
|
Colorado Department of Revenue
Number 8: Air Force Commemorative
Number of registered plates: 11,728
|
Colorado Department of Revenue
Number 9: Support the Troops
Number of registered plates: 9,488
Number 10: Donate Life
Number of registered plates: 6,531
Continue to see the fourteen Colorado specialty license plates that were on the cusp of disappearing before they received a last-minute reprieve.Next Page
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets
TicketsWed., Aug. 2, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies
TicketsFri., Aug. 4, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves
TicketsMon., Aug. 14, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers
TicketsFri., Aug. 18, 6:40pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!