Colorado Students Are Behind Nationwide Vote for Our Lives Campaign

“We have walked out. We have marched. Now we vote.”

That's the message that a group of Colorado youth — some of whose members are students at Columbine High School — is spreading with a national movement it's launching called Vote for Our Lives.

According to Madison Rose, one of the organization's three founders, Vote for Our Lives will register new voters, including those who are just turning eighteen, in order to broaden an electorate focused on holding politicians accountable for sensible gun policies and making schools safer. The idea is to build upon student organizing in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, shootings and the March 24 March for Our Lives, more than 800 versions of which were held internationally, including a massive demonstration in Denver.