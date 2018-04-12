How Long Colorado Teen Shooting Death Count Took to Match Parkland's

Nearly two months after the tragic February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the debate over the proliferation of guns in the U.S. continues to rage. But while mass-casualty events grab the headlines, individual incidents of gun violence, many of which attract little attention, result in fatality figures that are just as shocking. A disturbing example: Since last July, the same number of teenagers have been shot to death in Colorado as were slain at Stoneman Douglas.

Our source for this information is GunMemorial.org, whose Colorado page we recently highlighted in this space. The website creates a virtual place to mourn for family, friends and acquaintances of people killed by guns either at the hands of others or themselves. As site founder Steve Tarzia told us, "Every story is different, and there are definitely people on our pages who would have died whether they had a gun or not. And there are also many cases where guns save lives. But there are many more cases where they cost them."