For Some Colorado Towns, There's No Business Like Snow Business

Hordes of travelers from around the world will be heading to the hills on Presidents' Day weekend, bound for one of Colorado's ski areas, likely a big mountain with a big international reputation like Aspen, Vail or Breckenridge. But long before skiing became a big business, this state was dotted with small resorts, some private and some public; since Colorado became a state, it's seen close to 200 ski areas open. Today only about thirty remain, most of them members of Colorado Ski Country (places owned by Vail Resorts a notable exception).

And Colorado Ski Country just signed on its 24th member: Kendall Mountain Ski Area, a 53-year-old facility owned by Silverton that has four groomed trails, multiple tree runs, a terrain park and a double chairlift serving 240 vertical feet. After a few dry months, Kendall is finally opening on Presidents' Day weekend and will continue operating 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the season. It will also be open Monday, February 19, and there are special ticket deals for the holiday; find out more on the Kendall Mountain website.

Kendall isn't the only ski area owned by a municipality. Winter Park is the big one; it was opened by the City of Denver before World War II, and remains a Denver property, although it's run under a long-term operating contract by Alterra Mountain Company, the entity started by Aspen Skiing Co. and Denver’s KSL Capital Partners that owns a dozen resorts.