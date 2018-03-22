Plans Unveiled for a Second Tiny Home Village for the Homeless

The Beloved Community Village in RiNo — a collection of eleven tiny homes occupied by formerly homeless residents — has been a stunning success with both the people for whom it has helped create stability and the public.

Today, March 22, the organization behind the RiNo tiny home village, the Colorado Village Collaborative, has unveiled some of the first architectural renderings for a second village, this one consisting of eight tiny homes located on the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church campus at Glenarm Place and 20th Avenue near downtown.

Colorado Village Collaborative / Radian Placematters