Plans Unveiled for a Second Tiny Home Village for the Homeless

The Beloved Community Village in RiNo — a collection of eleven tiny homes occupied by formerly homeless residents — has been a stunning success with both the people for whom it has helped create stability and the public.
Today, March 22, the organization behind the RiNo tiny home village, the Colorado Village Collaborative, has unveiled some of the first architectural renderings for a second village, this one consisting of eight tiny homes located on the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church campus at Glenarm Place and 20th Avenue near downtown.
According to one of the organization's representatives, Cole Chandler, plans for the project have been submitted to Denver Landmark Preservation, which has to review them because the second tiny home village falls within a historic district. Chandler says that there will be a neighborhood meeting in the next thirty days to discuss the project, but the Colorado Village Collaborative is already working with the city to obtain a zoning permit and is launching a crowdfunding campaign next Wednesday, March 28, to finance the construction.
Chandler says that the St. Andrews tiny home village will house women and transgender women, who are among the most vulnerable of Denver's homeless population. In addition to the tiny homes, the proposed village will include a pavilion and bathhouse.
Chandler says the organization is actively soliciting offers for a contractor.
See more architectural renderings from Radian Placematters below:
