Colorado vs. Utah in Race for Huge Outdoor Retailer Trade Shows

Today, February 16, executives from the booming outdoor-goods industry are scheduled to take part in a conference call with Utah Governor Gary Herbert over the future of the Outdoor Retailer trade shows, huge gatherings that take place twice per year in Salt Lake City. The execs are so angry over Utah's public-lands policies that they've threatened to move the events — and the estimated $45 million they generate annually — out of state, and companies such as Patagonia have already announced a boycott. Meanwhile, a group from the local conservation community, echoed by Governor John Hickenlooper, is lobbying hard for Colorado to become the new Outdoor Retailer destination.

Amy Roberts, executive director of the Boulder-based Outdoor Industry Association, the title sponsor of the shows, sets up the conflict.

"The show's been in Utah for a long time," says Roberts, "and over that period, we've had disagreements with the state's leadership — somewhat with the governor, but more with Congressman Rob Bishop — around public policy that's really been focused on federal-land transfer. And right now, the flashpoint is around state takeover — whether the state should take over federal lands and Utah's efforts to get President Trump to issue an executive order rescinding the Bear Ears National Monument," which the Obama administration authorized last year.

"Last month, the Utah legislature passed a resolution asking for the president to rescind Bear Ears," Roberts continues. "It doesn't have any legal impact; only the president can choose to do that. But it's a finger in the eye to our industry, which is really dependent on public lands. And one of the things we found most ironic is that this week, while the governor and Congressman Bishop and these other politicians in Utah have made it clear they want Bear Ears rescinded, the state tourism office has actually created a page on its website promoting Bear Ears — promoting people in Utah and outside Utah to come visit. That's admitting there's a lot of recreational value in that area."

Inside a recent edition of the Outdoor Retailer show. YouTube

This matter has convinced a number of major retailers to pull out of Outdoor Retailer, with Patagonia being arguably the most vocal of the bunch. Here's an excerpt from a Patagonia post headlined "Does Utah Love the Outdoor Industry?:"



The outdoor industry creates three times the amount of jobs than the fossil fuels industry, yet the Governor has spent most of his time in office trying to rip taxpayer-owned lands out from under us and hand them over to drilling and mining companies. And just a few days ago, the state announced plans to sue the federal government to reverse the recent protection of Bears Ears, a site containing thousands of years of Native American archeological treasures and craggy red rocks beloved by climbers from all over the world. Politicians in the state don’t seem to get that the outdoor industry — and their own state economy — depend on access to public lands for recreation. I say enough is enough. If Governor Herbert doesn’t need us, we can find a more welcoming home.

Meanwhile, Outdoor Retailer "has announced an RFP [Request For Proposal] process," Roberts points out. "They haven't said what cities or states are going to receive invitations to bid. That's a confidential process. But there's a lot of speculation that Colorado is one of those, and it's a pretty obvious alternative."

Indeed, Governor Hickenlooper publicly called for Outdoor Retailer to settle in Colorado last month, and this week, Conservation Colorado ran advertisements in two major Salt Lake newspapers making the same point.

Another image from a past Outdoor Retailer show. YouTube

"They're cheeky," says Conservation Colorado spokeswoman Jessica Goad about the ads. "They mention stronger beer and taller mountains. But they also talk about our love for public lands, and that's where the real concept comes in.... We believe the industry is looking for a place that echoes their values, and there's no better place in terms of that than Colorado, which embraces and has a deep value for stewardship of our parks and public lands."

Such a move couldn't take place immediately. Outdoor Retailer is under contract to stay in Utah through the summer of 2018. That's one reason that Roberts is discouraging other companies from pulling out now, Patagonia style. "We've had quite a few brands understand that we can't move the show in such a short time frame," she notes. "And quite a few have taken the position that it's actually better to come to Utah this summer and stay unified as an industry, so we can really make our voices heard in terms of public-land issues.

There's another complication, too. SIA Snow Show, which happens in Denver each January, around when the winter version of Outdoor Retailer takes place, has what Visit Denver president and CEO Richard Scharf refers to as "a non-complete contractual agreement for any show that has a good portion of overlap."

As such, some kind of accommodation between SIA and Outdoor Retailer would have to be brokered, and Scharf has heard rumblings about this prospect.

"There are always consolidations and a lot of variables in industries these days," Scharf says. "We see it with almost every customer we're working with, especially on the association side. And there has been talk about maybe merging the shows and working together. They're just rumors at this point, but if that happened, the date overlap wouldn't be an issue."

Colorado isn't the only state eager to welcome the Outdoor Retailer shows. OIA's Roberts reveals that groups associated with Tennessee and Oregon have reached out to her organization.

"I think a lot of states would love to have the show," she says, "because we're a growing industry, and people want to showcase their public lands. There's also a huge economic impact. But I think it's more about the halo effect of having Outdoor Retailer in their state. It's basically bringing out the great natural attributes any state has, and it shines a huge spotlight on the state twice a year. It's not quite hosting the Olympics, but it has a similar impact."

Which only makes today's conference call that much more important.

