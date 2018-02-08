Meet the Eleven Colorado Women in the 2018 Winter Olympics

Opening ceremonies for the 2018 Winter Olympics get under way on Friday, February 9, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and to put it mildly, Colorado sportswomen will be very well represented. Eleven members of the U.S. Olympics team currently live in the state, and many of them were born here. Moreover, this group includes Lindsey Vonn, among the biggest names on the squad, and Mikaela Shiffrin, who's already a superstar of her sport but seems ready to take her fame to the next level. Meet them here.

In all, 31 Coloradans will be competing in Pyeongchang — by far the most from any state. (The next closest is California, with 22.) There are so many athletes from here, in fact, that we had to create separate posts for women and men in order to do everyone justice. Look for the Colorado men's post down the line.

As for the women, some are taking part in the Olympics for the first time, while others are legends within their particular specialties. In addition to Vonn, take special note of skeleton expert Katie Uhlaender. She's about to start her fourth Olympics and has racked up a staggering number of accolades over a career that dates back at least fifteen years.

And then there's Shiffrin, an alpine skier who recently became the first woman in nearly eight decades to win three consecutive slalom world titles. Expect her to slacken jaws with her exploits on the South Korean slopes this year.

Below, see photos of each competitor and learn more about them from their Team USA biographies.

Lauren Gibbs is based in Denver. Facebook

Name: Lauren Gibbs

Sport: Bobsled

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 185 lbs.

DOB: 3/2/1984

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

College: Brown University

World Championship Experience

• 2017 Women's Bobsled with pilot Brittany Reinbolt — 12th in Koenigssee (2/17)

• 2016 Women's Bobsled with pilot Elana Meyers Taylor — BRONZE in Igls (2/16)

• 2016 Team Event with pilot Elana Meyers Taylor — 7th in Igls (2/16)

• 2015 Women's Bobsled with pilot Jamie Greubel Poser — 5th (2/15)

• 2015 Team Event with pilot Jamie Greubel Poser — 7th (3/15)

Other Career Highlights

• 2017-2018 World Cup with pilot Elana Meyers Taylor — SILVER in Lake Placid (11/17); SILVER in Winterberg (12/17); BRONZE in Koenigssee (1/18)

• 2017-2018 World Cup with pilot Brittany Reinbolt — 12th in Whistler (11/17)

• 2017-2018 World Cup with pilot Jamie Greubel Poser — GOLD in Park City (11/17); 6th in Igls (12/17); 11th in St. Moritz (1/18)

• 2016-2017 World Cup with pilot Brittany Reinbolt — 4th in Lake Placid (12/16); 13th in Winterberg (1/17); 15th in Koenigssee (1/17); 6th in Igls (2/17); 11th in PyeongChang (3/17)

2016-2017 World Cup with pilot Jamie Greubel Poser — BRONZE in Whistler (12/16); BRONZE in St. Moritz (1/17)

• 2015-2016 World Cup with pilot Elana Meyers Taylor — GOLD in St. Moritz (2/16)

• 2015-2016 World Cup with pilot Jamie Greubel Poser — BRONZE in Altenberg (11/15); BRONZE in Koenigssee (12/15); BRONZE in Park City (1/16)

• 2014-2015 World Cup with pilot Jazmine Fenlator — 4th in Koenigssee (1/15); 8th in St. Moritz (1/15); 4th in Igls (2/15)

• 2014-2015 World Cup with pilot Jamie Greubel Poser — BRONZE in Lake Placid (12/14); 4th in Calgary (12/14); 5th in Altenberg (1/15); BRONZE in Sochi (2/15)

• 2014-2015 North American Cup with pilot Jamie Greubel Poser — GOLD in Park City #2 (11/14); for pilot Jazmine Fenlator 4th in Park City #1 (11/14)

Personal: She was not born with freckles: they appeared after her first year of soccer at age eight ... When she was little, she was fluent in Spanish ... She was originally recruited to Brown to run track, but she wanted to play volleyball instead.

Snowboarder Arielle Gold is a big Broncos fan with a special place in her heart for number 30, Terrell Davis. Facebook

Name: Arielle Gold

Sport: Snowboarding

Event(s): Halfpipe

Height: 5' 4"

Weight: 145 lbs.

DOB: 5/4/1996

Birthplace: Steamboat Springs , Colorado

Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colorado

High School: Steamboat Springs High School (Steamboat Springs, Colorado)

College: University of Colorado Boulder, Veterinary Medicine

Team/Club: Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Olympic Experience

Olympian (2014)

Sochi 2014, DNS (halfpipe)

World Championship Experience

• 2017 FIS World Cup Standings, 6th (halfpipe)

• 2016 X Games Aspen, silver (superpipe)

• 2016 X Games Oslo, bronze (superpipe)

• 2015 FIS World Cup Standings, 2nd (halfpipe), 6th (overall)

• 2014 FIS World Cup Standings, 9th (halfpipe)

• 2013 FIS World Cup Standings, 6th (halfpipe, overall)

• 2013 X Games Tignes, bronze (superpipe)

• 2013 X Games Aspen, bronze (superpipe)

Other Career Highlights

• Two World Cup starts and two top ten finishes

• 2012, World Junior Championships, gold medalist

• 2012, Burton U.S. Open, 4th place

• 2012, Youth Olympic Games silver medalist

• 2012, Youth Olympic Games, silver medalist

• 2011, U.S. Revolution Tour silver medalist

Personal: Daughter of Ken and Patricia Gold ... Has a brother, Taylor, who is also a professional snowboarder ... Learned to snowboard at age seven ... Hobbies include riding her horse, mountain biking and spending time with friends.

Goalie Nicole Hensley says hi. Facebook

Name: Nicole Hensley

Sport: Ice Hockey

Position: Goalie

Height: 5' 6"

Weight: 155 lbs.

DOB: 6/23/1994

Birthplace: Littleton, Colorado

Hometown: Lakewood, Colorado

High School: Green Mountain High School (Lakeville, Colorado)

College: Lindenwood University

World Championship Experience

• Most recent: 2017 — gold

• Years of Participation: 2016, 2017

• Medals: 2 (golds)

• Gold — 2016, 2017

Other Career Highlights

• 2017 Four Nations Cup, gold

• 2016 Four Nations Cup, gold

Personal: Daughter of Darren and Linda Hensley ... Has one sister, Brittany ... Recorded two shutouts during the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship and was named U.S. Player of the Game against Canada ... Earned the Presidential NCAA Award, maintaining one the highest GPAs among NCAA athletes ... Inducted into the Colorado Sportswomen of the Year Hall of Fame during her senior season at Lindenwood University (2015-16) ... Volunteers at a local shelter fostering and walking dogs and cats ... Other hobbies include fishing, rock climbing, hiking, country music concerts, mini-golf, indoor soccer and slow-pitch softball.

Freestyle skier Tess Johnson reflects on Colorado. Facebook

Name: Tess Johnson

Sport: Freestyle Skiing

Height: 5' 4"

Weight: 117 lbs.

DOB: 6/19/2000

Birthplace: Vail, Colorado

Hometown: Vail, Colorado

College: Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy (Vail, Colorado)

Team/Club: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail

Olympic Experience

• Olympian (2018)

Other Career Highlights

• 2016 FIS Junior World Championships, 2nd (moguls)

• 2015 FIS Junior World Championships, 5th (moguls)

Personal: Daughter of Carol and Thomas Johnson ... Has two siblings, Tommy and Anabel ... Began skiing at age two ... Is fluent in Spanish ... Has two cats, despite being allergic ... Also plays soccer for her high school and has won two state championships ... Hobbies include rafting, running, camping and playing tennis.

Things are looking up for freestyle skier Keaton McCargo. Facebook

Name: Keaton McCargo

Sport: Freestyle Skiing

Height: 5' 6"

Weight: 120 lbs.

Birthplace: Telluride, Colorado

Hometown: Telluride, Colorado

High School: Telluride Mountain School (Telluride, Colorado) ’13

College: DeVry University, Business

Team/Club: Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club

Olympic Experience

• Olympian (2018)

World Championship Experience

• Most recent: 2017 — 8th (dual moguls), 10th (moguls)

• Years of participation: 2015, 2017

Top finish: 8th (dual moguls) — 2017

Other Career Highlights

• 2017 FIS World Cup Standings, 6th (moguls)

Personal: Daughter of Grant McCargo and Jennifer Page ... Has two sisters, Page and Sydney ... Hobbies include mountain biking and hiking with family.

Alpine skier Alice McKennis's home town is New Castle. Facebook

Name: Alice McKennis

Sport: Alpine Skiing

Height: 5' 6"

Weight: 158 lbs.

DOB: 8/19/1989

Birthplace: Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Hometown: New Castle, Colorado

College: Utah State University, DeVry University

Olympic Experience

• Two-time Olympian (2010, 2018)

• Vancouver 2010, DSQ (downhill)

World Championship Experience

• Most recent: 2013 — 17th (downhill)

• Years of Participation: 2013

• Top Finish: 17th (downhill) — 2013

Other Career Highlights

• 2013 FIS World Cup Standings, 10th (downhill)

• 2009 FIS Junior World Championships, 4th (downhill)

• 2008 FIS Junior World Championships, 9th (downhill)

Personal: Daughter of Greg McKennis ... Has one sister, Kendra ... Was a competitive equestrian and competed in eventing until age fifteen ... Hobbies include fishing, hiking, rafting, mountain biking and camping.

Thumbs up for biathlon team member Joanne Reid. Facebook

Name: Joanne Reid

Sport: Biathlon

Height: 5' 5"

Weight: 115 lbs.

DOB: 6/28/1992

Birthplace: Madison, Wisconsin

Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

High School: Henry M. Gunn ’09

College: University of Colorado Boulder ’13 - Applied Mathematics; ’17 - MS Engineering

Team/Club: Colorado Biathlon Club, USBA

Coach(es): Jonne Kahkonen, Jean Paquet

World Championship Experience

• 2017 (Hochfilzen, AUT) — 38th in pursuit / 49th in sprint / 56th in individual / 14th in relay

Personal: Hobbies: Mountain biking, climbing, rollerblading, microbrewery touring, road tripping, meeting amazing people, studying, learning new things, building things, breaking things: "If it ain't broke, I'll break it." Reid is the daughter of 1980 Olympic speedskating bronze medalist Beth (Heiden) Reid, and the niece of Eric Heiden, a five-time Olympic gold medalist in speedskating. She was an NCAA champion cross-country skier at the University of Colorado Boulder before taking up biathlon in 2015. She has an undergraduate degree in applied mathematics and a graduate degree in engineering from the University of Colorado.

Did you know...?

My favorite place in the world is…the American West. From the Rockies to the Pacific, the Sonoran Desert to Cascadia, the West is as diverse as it is beautiful.

When I travel, the thing I miss most...is Colorado craft beer, and a close second is high-speed Internet.

I never leave my house without...first opening the door. I often leave my house with my bike, my car keys, absolutely no idea where I'm headed or where I'm going to be sleeping, and end up in a different state.

My favorite spot to vacation is...the Southwest, because I love the heat, cactuses, and the desert.

My favorite sport is...American football; I'm a huge Seattle Seahawks fan, but also support the Denver Broncos.

The weirdest thing about me is...my preferred sleep schedule is from 1 or 2 in the morning to about noon.

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin knows where she's supposed to be sitting. Facebook

Name: Mikaela Shiffrin

Sport: Alpine Skiing

Height: 5' 7"

Weight: 145 lbs.

DOB: 3/13/1995

Birthplace: Vail, Colorado

Hometown: Eagle-Vail, Colorado

High School: Burke Mountain Academy (East Burke, Vt.) ’13

Team/Club: Burke Mountain Academy/Ski and Snowboard Club Vail

Olympic Experience

• Olympian (2014, 2018); Olympic medalist (1 gold)

• Sochi 2014, gold (slalom), 5th (giant slalom)

• At age 18, became the youngest ever to win an Olympic gold medal in slalom (2014)

World Championship Experience

• Most recent: 2017 — gold (slalom), silver (giant slalom)

• Years of Participation: 2013, 2015, 2017

• Medals: 4 (3 golds, 1 silver)

• Gold — 2013 (slalom), 2015 (slalom), 2017 (slalom)

• Silver — 2017 (giant slalom)

• In 2017, became the first woman to win three consecutive slalom world titles in 78 years

Other Career Highlights

• 2017 FIS World Cup Standings, 1st (overall, slalom), 2nd (giant slalom), 6th (combined)

• 2016 FIS World Cup Standings, 4th (slalom), 10th (overall)

• 2015 FIS World Cup Standings, 1st (slalom), 3rd (giant slalom)

• 2014 FIS World Cup Standings, 1st (slalom)

• 2013 FIS World Cup Standings, 1st (slalom)

• In 2013, became the fourth-youngest woman to win a world cup title and the first American slalom world cup champion since 1983.

• In 2013, became the first non-European skier to win four world cup slalom races in a single season.

• In 2012, was voted FIS Alpine World Cup Rookie of the Year after landing her first world cup podium at age 16.

Personal: Daughter of Jeff and Eileen Shiffrin ... Has one brother, Taylor ... Began skiing down her family’s driveway at age two ... Made World Cup debut at age fifteen ... Hobbies include playing tennis and soccer.

Snowboarder Meghan Tierney during a previous trip to South Korea. Facebook

Name: Meghan Tierney

Sport: Snowboarding

Event(s): Snowboardcross

Height: 5' 9"

Weight: 130 lbs.

DOB: 1/15/1997

Birthplace: Long Branch, New Jersey

Hometown: Eagle, Colorado

High School: Keystone School Online ’17

Team/Club: International Snowboard Training Center

Olympic Experience

• Olympian (2018)

Other Career Highlights

• 2016 FIS Junior World Championships, 15th (snowboardcross)

• 2014 FIS Junior World Championships, 4th (snowboardcross)

Personal: Daughter of Chris and Sandy Tierney ... Has two brothers, Chris and Daniel, and one sister, Makayla ... Started snowboarding at age ten ... Hobbies include surfing and skateboarding.

Skeleton expert Katie Uhlaender at full speed. Facebook

Name: Katie Uhlaender

Sport: Skeleton

Height: 5' 3"

Weight: 135 lbs.

DOB: 7/17/1984

Birthplace: Vail, Colorado

Hometown: Breckenridge, Colorado

College: Colorado Mountain College

Olympic Experience

• 2014 — 4th in Sochi (2/14)

• 2010 — 11th in Vancouver (2/10)

• 2006 — 6th in Torino (2/06)

World Championship Experience

• 2016 World Championships in women's skeleton — 10th in Igls (2/16)

• 2016 World Championships in team event — 10th in Igls (2/16)

• 2013 World Championships in women's skeleton — 7th in St. Moritz (1/13)

• 2013 World Championships in team event — 8th in St. Moritz (1/13)

• 2012 World Championships in women's skeleton — GOLD in Lake Placid (2/12)

• 2012 World Championships in team event — GOLD in Lake Placid (2/12)

• 2011 World Championships in women's skeleton — 9th in Koenigssee (2/11)

• 2011 World Championships in team event — 9th in Koenigssee (2/11)

• 2009 World Championships in women's skeleton — 7th in Lake Placid (2/09)

• 2009 World Championships in team event — BRONZE in Lake Placid (2/09)

• 2008 World Championships in women's skeleton — SILVER in Altenberg (2/08)

• 2008 World Championships in team event — BRONZE in Altenberg (2/08)

• 2007 World Championships in women's skeleton — BRONZE in St. Moritz (1/07)

• 2003 Jr. World Championships in women's skeleton — 7th (2/03)

Other Career Highlights

• 2017-2018 World Cup — 9th in Lake Placid (11/17); 7th in Park City (11/17); 9th in Whistler (11/17); 8th in Winterberg (12/17); 28th in Igls (12/17); 10th in St. Moritz (1/18); 8th in Koenigssee (1/18);

• 2017-2018 Intercontinental Cup — SILVER in St. Moritz #1 (1/18); GOLD in St. Moritz #2 (1/18);

• 2016-2017 World Cup — 12th in Altenberg (1/17); 20th in Winterberg (1/17); 12th in St. Moritz (1/17); 8th in Koenigssee (1/17); 14th in Igls (2/17); 8th in PyeongChang (3/17)

• 2015-2016 Intercontinental Cup — GOLD in Lake Placid #1 (11/15); GOLD in Lake Placid #2 (11/15); BRONZE in Whistler #1 (12/15); SILVER in Whistler #2 (12/15); BRONZE in Igls #1 (1/16); BRONZE in Igls #2 (1/16)

• 2015-2016 North American Cup — GOLD in Whistler #2 (11/15)

• 2013-2014 World Cup — 12th in Calgary (11/13), 14th in Park City (12/13), 14th in Lake Placid #1 (12/13),9th in Lake Placid #2 (12/13), DNS Winterberg (1/14), 6th in St. Moritz (1/14), 12th in Igls (1/14), 11th in Koenigssee (1/14)

• 2012-2013 World Cup — 5th in Lake Placid (11/12), GOLD in Park City (11/12), 7th in Whistler (11/12), 21st in Winterberg (12/12), 5th Team Event in Winterberg (12/12), GOLD in La Plagne (12/12), SILVER Altenberg (1/13), 9th in Konigssee (1/13), 10th in Igls (1/13), BRONZE Team Event in Igls (1/13), SILVER in Sochi (2/13)

• 2011-2012 World Cup- 6th overall; DNS Igls (12/11), BRONZE in La Plagne (12/11), 5th in Winterberg (12/11), 6th in Altenberg (1/12), 5th in Koenigssee (1/12), 13th in St. Moritz (1/12), 8th in Calgary (1/12)

• 2011-2012 Intercontinental Cup — BRONZE in Calgary #1 (2/12), 6th in Calgary #2 (2/12)

• 2010-2011 World Cup — 24th overall; 5th in St. Moritz (1/11), 10th in Cesana (1/11)

• 2010-2011 Intercontinental Cup — 6th in La Plagne #1 (12/10), 7th in La Plagne #2 (12/10), BRONZE in Whistler #1 (1/11), 5th in Whistler #2 (1/11)

• 2009-2010 World Cup — 7th overall; 7th in Park City (11/09), 12th in Lake Placid (11/09), 5th in Cesana (12/09), 12th in Winterberg (12/09), 13th in Altenberg (12/09), 7th in Konigssee (1/10), 6th in St. Moritz (1/10), 8th in Igls (1/10)

• 2008-2009 World Cup — 3rd overall; 4th in Winterberg (11/08), 4th in Altenberg (12/08), 5th in Igls (12/08), 11th in Konigssee (1/09) 6th in St. Moritz (1/09), 4th at Whistler (2/09), 5th in Park City #1 (2/09), SILVER in Park City #2 (2/09)

• 2007-2008 World Cup — 7th in Calgary (11/07), SILVER in Park City (12/07), GOLD in Lake Placid (12/07), 4th in Cesana #1 (1/08), GOLD in Cesana #2 (1/08), GOLD in St. Moritz (1/08), GOLD in Königssee (2/08), BRONZE at Winterberg (2/08)

• 2006-2007 World Cup — GOLD in Calgary (11/06), GOLD in Park City (12/06), GOLD in Lake Placid (12/06), GOLD in Nagano (01/07), SILVER in Igls (01/07), 5th in Cesana Pariol (02/07), GOLD in Winterberg (02/07), 6th in Königssee (02/07)

• 2005-2006 World Cup — 4th overall; 3rd in Calgary (11/05), 3rd in Lake Placid (11/05), 7th in Igls (12/05), 10th in Sigulda (12/05), 11th in Königssee (01/06), 9th in St. Moritz (01/06), 12th in Altenberg (01/06)

• 2004-2005 World Cup- 6th overall; 6th in Winterberg (11/04), 4th in Altenberg (12/04), 7th in Igls (12/04), 4th in Sigulda (12/04), 12th in Cesana Pariol (01/05), 8th in St. Moritz (01/05), SILVER in Lake Placid (02/05)

• 2003-2004 North American Cup — GOLD in Park City (12/03), GOLD in Calgary (12/03), SILVER in Lake Placid (01/04), SILVER in World Junior Championships (02/04)

Personal: Uhlaender loves to ski, snowboard, kite board and craves speed, which is one of the reasons she began skeleton ... She "loves the feeling of getting power off the start block" ... Uhlaender also enjoys photography, writing, film, and her favorite book is The Fountainhead ... After her sliding career, Katie would like to become a producer or writer so that she can combine her "writing and photographic skills in a creative way."

Alpine skiing star Lindsey Vonn pictures herself at a workout. Facebook

Name: Lindsey Vonn

Sport: Alpine Skiing

Height: 5' 10"

Weight: 160

DOB: 10/18/1984

Birthplace: St. Paul, Minnesota

Hometown: Vail, Colorado

High School: University of Missouri High School (online)

Team/Club: Ski & Snowboard Club Vail/Buck Hill Ski Team

Olympic Experience

• Four-time Olympian (2002, 2006, 2010, 2018); Two-time Olympic medalist (1 gold, 1 bronze)

• Vancouver 2010, gold (downhill); bronze (super-G); DNF (giant slalom, slalom, super combined)

• Torino 2006, 7th (super-G); 8th (downhill); 14th (slalom); DNF (giant slalom)

• Salt Lake City 2002, 6th (combined); 32nd (slalom)

World Championship Experience

• Most recent: 2017 — bronze (downhill), 5th (combined), DNF (super-G)

• Years of participation: 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017

• Medals: 7 (2 golds, 3 silvers, 2 bronzes)

• Gold — 2009 (downhill, super-G)

• Silver — 2007 (downhill, super-G), 2011 (downhill)

• Bronze — 2015 (super-G), 2017 (downhill)

Other Career Highlights

• 2017 FIS World Cup Standings, 4th (downhill)

• 2016 FIS World Cup Standings, 2nd (overall), 1st (downhill), 3rd (super-G), 5th (combined)

• 2015 FIS World Cup Standings, 3rd (overall), 1st (downhill, super-G)

• 2013 FIS World Cup Standings, 1st (downhill), 4th (super-G), 8th (overall)

• 2012 FIS World Cup Standings, 1st (overall, combined, downhill, super-G), 2nd (giant slalom)

• 2011 FIS World Cup Standings, 2nd (overall), 1st (combined, downhill, super-G)

• 2010 FIS World Cup Standings, 1st (overall, combined, downhill, super-G)

• 2009 FIS World Cup Standings, 1st (overall, super-G, downhill), 2nd (combined), 3rd (slalom), 8th (giant slalom)

• 2008 FIS World Cup Standings, 1st (overall, downhill), 2nd (combined), 6th (super-G)

• 2007 FIS World Cup Standings, 3rd (downhill, super-G), 6th (overall), 7th (combined)

• 2006 FIS World Cup Standings, 2nd (downhill), 3rd (combined), 4th (super-G), 5th (overall), 9th (slalom)

• 2005 FIS World Cup Standings, 3rd (super-G), 5th (combined, downhill), 6th (overall)

• Holds the American record and is ranked second in the world for most world cup victories.

Personal: Daughter of Alan and Linda Kildow ... Has four siblings, Dylan, Karin, Laura and Reed ... Began skiing at age two ... Has been featured on the cover of Glamour, Women's Health, People, Fitness, Sports Illustrated, ESPN and TV Guide ... Hobbies include tennis, golf and spending time with her family and dogs.

