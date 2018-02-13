Colorado's Won More 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Than 81 Countries

Last night, Arielle Gold, who we introduced you to in our post about Colorado women taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang, South Korea, earned a bronze medal in snowboarding, sharing the podium with gold medalist/instant superstar Chloe Kim. She's the second Coloradan to medal in the games thus far, following Red Gerard, highlighted in our Colorado men at the 2018 Winter Olympics roundup, who took the gold in snowboard slopestyle. At this writing, if Colorado was a country, it would have won more medals than 81 of 93 countries, territories or entities taking part in the competition.

And the state would be tied with four others.