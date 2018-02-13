Colorado's Won More 2018 Winter Olympic Medals Than 81 Countries

Last night, Arielle Gold, who we introduced you to in our post about Colorado women taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang, South Korea, earned a bronze medal in snowboarding, sharing the podium with gold medalist/instant superstar Chloe Kim. She's the second Coloradan to medal in the games thus far, following Red Gerard, highlighted in our Colorado men at the 2018 Winter Olympics roundup, who took the gold in snowboard slopestyle. At this writing, if Colorado was a country, it would have won more medals than 81 of 93 countries, territories or entities taking part in the competition.
And the state would be tied with four others.
The current standings show Norway in front of the total medal count, with nine — two gold, four silver and three bronze. Tied for second are Germany, the Netherlands and Canada, with seven medals a piece; Germans have brought home four gold, one silver and two bronze medals, while the Netherlands' distribution is three gold, two silver and two bronze, and Canada's is two gold, four silver and one bronze. Next comes the United States, with six — one-third of which were contributed by Gerard and Gold.
Thus far, eighteen countries have medaled, counting what are officially being referred to as OAR: Olympic Athletes from Russia, whose team was banned from the competition because of doping violations. Of these, four (Austria, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Finland) have two medalists, while six others (the Republic of Korea, Australia, China, Slovakia, Italy and Kazakhstan) have one.
The latter group is part of the list below, along with 81 other countries that are currently being shut out — unlike Colorado. And with serious medal hopefuls such as Vail's Mikaela Shiffrin yet to compete, the Rocky Mountain state will have plenty of additional chances to leave more countries in the dust.
Continue to see the list of 81 nations looking up at Colorado right now, listed in alphabetical order. The roster is illustrated by videos of Gerard and Gold in action.
A
Albania
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Australia
Azerbaijan
B
Belarus
Belgium
Bermuda
Bolivia
Bosnia
Brazil
Bulgaria
C
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Cyprus
D
Denmark
E
Ecuador
Eritrea
Estonia
G
Georgia
Ghana
Great Britain
Greece
H
Hong Kong
Hungary
I
Iceland
India
Iran
Ireland
Israel
Italy
J
Jamaica
K
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Korea
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
L
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
M
Macedonia
Madagascar
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
N
New Zealand
Nigeria
North Korea
P
Pakistan
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
R
Romania
S
San Marino
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
Chinese Taipei
South Korea
Spain
Switzerland
T
Thailand
East Timor
Togo
Tonga
Turkey
U
Ukraine
Uzbekistan
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!