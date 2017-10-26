Colorado's "Faithless Electors" Case Will Move Forward

If some of the other 538 members of the Electoral College had voted differently, they would have kept Donald Trump from becoming president.

A lawsuit filed by Colorado's "faithless electors" is one step closer to having its day in U.S. District Court in Denver — and, perhaps eventually, the highest court in the country.

On Octobr 25, the plaintiffs — Michael Baca, Polly Baca (no relation to Michael) and Robert Nemanich — and Secretary of State Wayne Williams announced they have reached a deal that will allow the lawsuit against Williams's office to move forward with a few conditions. The electors have agreed to not sue Williams, the lawsuit's original defendant, and to waive any claims for damages and attorney fees above $1. In turn, Williams has agreed to waive any immunity in the case.

Despite multiple courts ruling against their efforts, since last year Baca, Baca and Nemanich have been pushing to give members of Colorado's Electoral College the right to break their oath and vote for a candidate of their choosing, not the candidate picked by the state's voters.