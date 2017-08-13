Cory Gardner Steps Up With Tweets on Domestic Terrorism, Town Halls

Senator Cory Gardner is having a busy August, even with Congress on vacation. On August 7, his Denver office moved from Skyline Park, where it had became a frequent gathering place for protesters concerned about Gardner's position on health care, among other things; the office is now behind the federal security lines at the U.S. Custom House at 721 19th Street, Suite 150, at least temporarily.
But Gardner definitely stepped up with a fast tweet in the wake of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12: "Mr. President — we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.” He followed that with this: “Praying for those hurt & killed today in Charlottesville. This is nothing short of domestic terrorism & should be named as such.”
Gardner's comments — as a member of the Senate's foreign relations committee and chairman of the National Senatorial Committee — earned him a spot on CNN this morning for Jake Tapper. Standing in the farm country of Yuma, Gardner expanded on his tweeted comments.
And now, after constituents have been complaining about his lack of accessibility for a month, Gardner is planning to hold three town hall meetings along the Front Range on Tuesday, August 15. Here's the lineup:
Colorado Springs Town Hall
Tuesday, August 15, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.; doors open at 7 a.m.
Pikes Peak Community College, Room A-110
5675 South Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs
Greeley Town Hall
Tuesday, August 15, noon to 1:30 p.m.; doors open at 11 a.m.
University School Auditorium, 6519 18th Street,Greeley
Lakewood Town Hall
Tuesday, August 15, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Colorado Christian University, CCU Event Center
8787 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood
The events are open, but arrive early, because space is limited. Keep reading for some of our recent Cory Gardner coverage:
|
Jacqueline Collins
Drive for Our Lives Rally to Save Affordable Health Care
|
CCDonline.org
Wins for Cory Gardner ADAPT Protesters in Cases That Made Him Run Away
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
|
gage skidmore
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!