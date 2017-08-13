Cory Gardner Steps Up With Tweets on Domestic Terrorism, Town Halls

Senator Cory Gardner is having a busy August, even with Congress on vacation. On August 7, his Denver office moved from Skyline Park, where it had became a frequent gathering place for protesters concerned about Gardner's position on health care, among other things; the office is now behind the federal security lines at the U.S. Custom House at 721 19th Street, Suite 150, at least temporarily.

But Gardner definitely stepped up with a fast tweet in the wake of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12: "Mr. President — we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.” He followed that with this: “Praying for those hurt & killed today in Charlottesville. This is nothing short of domestic terrorism & should be named as such.”

Gardner's comments — as a member of the Senate's foreign relations committee and chairman of the National Senatorial Committee — earned him a spot on CNN this morning for Jake Tapper. Standing in the farm country of Yuma, Gardner expanded on his tweeted comments.