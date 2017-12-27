Darius Ratcliff Sentenced to Life Plus 128 Years

Before he turned twenty, Darius Ratcliff took part in a crime that left one man dead and several injured. On December 22, after a four-day trial, he was convicted of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Ratcliff was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder conviction, and to 48 years in prison for each of the attempted-murder convictions. He was also sentenced to 32 years for his June conviction of first-degree assault-peace officer in connection with an officer-involved shooting.

All of the sentences are to run consecutively, or life plus 128 years. In short, Ratcliff has committed a lifetime's worth of crimes before he could legally order a beer or possess an ounce of marijuana in Colorado.