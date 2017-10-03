How Dasean Perry's Bullet Killed a Good Man, Put Pals Behind Bars for Decades

Dasean Perry may have pulled the trigger, but two of his friends are paying a heavy price.

Christian Willis is the third person to be sentenced for playing a role in a robbery-gone-wrong that led to the fatal shooting two years ago of Darren Bloomquist, a 49-year-old Air Force veteran who was moonlighting as a cab driver to support his disabled wife.

According to the Denver District Attorney's Office, the police report in the case remains sealed. However, we know that Willis and Nicholas McKinney, who were both juveniles when the crime took place, will spend decades in stir even though their older pal, Dasean Perry, actually fired the fatal shot.

As we've reported, Bloomquist was dispatched to a complex at 20000 East Mitchell Place, in the Green Valley Ranch area, early on September 5, 2015. Investigators subsequently concluded that he was shot to death at approximately 4:35 a.m. Robbery was the presumed motive.