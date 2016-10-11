Darryl Glenn Ripped on Own Facebook Page for Apparent Dump Trump Flip-Flop

EXPAND Darryl Glenn shared Fox News screen time with Donald Trump and Neil Cavuto yesterday. A video and more below. Fox News via YouTube

At 7 p.m. tonight, Colorado Republican senatorial nominee Darryl Glenn will appear alongside Senator Michael Bennet in a one-hour Channel 20 broadcast — their only televised debate. It's also the pair's last scheduled square-off, and while we don't know the subjects that will be discussed, Glenn will undoubtedly be asked about his apparent flip-flop on GOP presidential standard-bearer Donald Trump.

As we reported yesterday in our post headlined "After Dumping Trump, Cory Gardner Gets Crushed by HBO's John Oliver Anyway," Glenn was among the Colorado Republicans who withdrew an endorsement for Trump following the Friday, October 7, release of a 2005 video that found him making profane comments about acts critics see as sexual assault. In a statement shared on his Facebook page the following day, Glenn wrote:



"As a father, as a Christian, and as a Republican, I believe that we simply cannot tolerate a nominee who speaks this way about women. "This is the most important election of our lifetime. Hillary Clinton is a threat to the rule of law, and to our safety and security. But Donald Trump is simply disqualified from being Commander in Chief — America cannot have a man who speaks this way about women be the face of our country to the Free World. "I am therefore calling on Donald Trump to do the honorable, selfless thing — voluntarily step aside and let Mike Pence be our party's nominee so that we can defeat Hillary Clinton, keep control of the Senate, and put our nation back on a path of safety and security. "If Trump is truly committed to making America great again, then this is the only way forward."

Darryl Glenn speaking on Donald Trump's behalf at the Republican National Convention. YouTube file photo

During the campaign, Glenn has run hot and cold about Trump's candidacy. He spoke on Trump's behalf at the Republican National Convention. But when we asked Glenn about Trump in a wide-ranging interview published last month, he underplayed his endorsement and tried to change the subject back to Bennet.

Here's an excerpt from the Q&A:



A lot of Republican candidates across the country have distanced themselves from Donald Trump. But you took a prominent speaking role at the Republican National Convention and have spoken about him in positive terms. Why did you make that decision? And why do you think a Donald Trump presidency would be good for America? I would say the best way to characterize that is, I support our party's nominee, and Donald Trump is our party's nominee. But what I also want to make sure people recognize is that when it comes to the United States Senate race, it's Darryl Glenn versus Michael Bennet. I can't control what everybody else does, but I'm not going to allow people to be distracted from what's important in this election in Colorado. And in Colorado, what they need to recognize is a sharp contrast between Darryl Glenn and what he's going to do versus Michael Bennet's record. A lot of people spend, in my opinion, way too much time talking about everything else that's going on instead of focusing on the Senate race and what's going on in Colorado. My focus is on that. Do you think any discussion about who does or doesn't support Donald Trump is a distraction from those local issues you mention? What I think is, it's not a balanced discussion. It's always about Donald Trump, it's never about Hillary Clinton. And I believe, especially when we have debates with Mr. Bennet, that it's a waste of time when you're supposed to be talking about the U.S. Senate race that you're being asked to justify the policies of your candidate at the top of the ticket. We should be focusing on what is Darryl Glenn going to do versus Michael Bennet. So to continue to go down and do the point-counterpoint, in my opinion, doesn't serve the public well when you're trying to make a decision about who's going to be the best person to represent you in the United States Senate. I want to keep you focused on my record and why I'm the better person to serve in the Senate than Michael Bennet.

But just when it seemed as if Glenn had moved on from Trump, he popped up on Fox News yesterday afternoon and re-engaged on the subject. He didn't tell host Neil Cavuto that he'd decided to endorse Trump again, but he praised the candidate's performance during his second debate with Democratic standard-bearer Hillary Clinton on Sunday, October 9.

A Facebook photo of Darryl Glenn. Facebook

"Donald Trump did what he absolutely had to do," Glenn told Cavuto. "He reset this campaign. People were wanting him to come out and show contrition [for the remarks in the video], and he did that. He accepted responsibility. The other thing that he did — and this is something as a down-ballot candidate that we've been frustrated about — he prosecuted the case against Hillary Clinton. We now have the ability to draw a sharp contrast, and I think it's extremely important now that we take advantage of that. That's why I'm personally going to go out there — I'm trying to get on his calendar for Thursday — and talk about some of the issues I've been working with community leaders and the underserved community [on]. And I want to personally ask him to come to Colorado and share his vision for economic prosperity. And if he does that...."

At that point, Cavuto noted that Glenn had withdrawn his endorsement of Trump days earlier and asked whether he'd had a change of heart.

To that, Glenn responded, "I want to be able to extend him the courtesy of being able to show that he has a plan and he has the ability to prosecute the case."

"Yesterday at this time, he was chopped liver," Cavuto interjected. "What happened?"

"He stepped up and took responsibility," Glenn replied. "Then he proceeded to prosecute the case. We didn't have that. I think it's extremely important, because Hillary Clinton then.... We caught her in a lie. And then she talked about her expansive vision for the Supreme Court. This is precisely what we need to frame the issue around with regard to winning this election. And I think that's going to resonate within the underserved communities. And that's why I want to extend the invitation. I hope he will accept that and come to Colorado and have a town hall meeting with this particular group I'm trying to arrange a meeting with."

Darryl Glenn appearing alongside Neil Cavuto on Fox News yesterday. Fox News via YouTube

Can Trump win Colorado?, Cavuto wanted to know.

"That is so critical, because as someone who's running for statewide office, they say, 'Where is he at?'" Glenn answered. "They want an opportunity to be able to share with him their stories, the pain that's out there, the real suppression of economic opportunity, the real suppression of faith. These are areas that are very critical, and he needs to come to these areas and show up. And if he does, I believe they'll give him a fair shake."

What about the antipathy toward Trump displayed by leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives?, Cavuto asked.

"Well, I can't control them," Glenn acknowledged. "The only thing I can do is, I made a commitment to be the captain of this team here in Colorado, and when I'm thinking about the possibility of Colorado — of being able to win in this state — he can come here and lay out that vision, and lay out and show that he can be a president to everyone. And I think that's critical to win Colorado."

Does this mean Glenn will now vote for Trump? Last night, he told 7News that beyond being certain he won't support Clinton, he was undecided about how he'll cast his ballot. We've reached out to his campaign representative, and when and if we receive a reply, we'll update this post

In the meantime, however, many of the folks posting on Glenn's Facebook announcement about tonight's debate believe he's gone back on his word — and they're not happy about it. A short time ago, one commenter shared this photo....

Facebook

...along with the following message: "Maybe they'll ask about your flip flopping on DT because he's flying you somewhere Thursday. You lose all credibility for walking back your denouncement."

Other sample Facebook responses:



True, other Facebook comments about Glenn's latest take on Trump were more supportive. But that doesn't mean he'll be able to avoid the topic at tonight's debate.

